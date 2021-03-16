‘Full steam ahead’ for 2021 Linn County Fair

The Linn County Board of Commissioners and the Linn County Fair Board are urging everyone to get ready for an in-person fair this year. The annual multi-day affair went virtual last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but officials hope that the nationwide vaccination campaign will make it possible to conduct one this year.

The plan is for the four to be scaled back from the usual four days to three, and the dates have been pegged for July 15-17. Some pandemic restrictions will likely still be in effect come summertime, however, meaning the fair will probably still look different than it has in past years.

“I’ve had some dialogue with the public health community at the state level that led me to believe that … by the time we get to mid-July, we’ll be able to host a county fair,” said Commissioner Roger Nyquist, who sits on the Fair Board, at a Tuesday meeting of the Linn County Board of Commissioners. “I’m an optimist, so I think that the people who have enjoyed going to the Linn County Fair in the past should expect to do so come July.”

Linn County Fair and Expo Center director Randy Porter said that the staff there should be able to meet the timeline, though new employees will have to be added in the meantime.