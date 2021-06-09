From the Archives

Frankie Gray honored throughout festival
From 10 years ago, June 8, 2011
"If it’s going to be, it’s up to me.”
Frankie Gray said she kept a copy of this phrase in her cupboard, and lived life each day with it in mind.
Gray was born Dec. 29, 1925, in Hebron, Neb. She moved to Lebanon in 1940.
She died May 27, 2011, in Lebanon, but before she did, she touched many in town in some way.
“I don’t think there will ever be anyone like her around again,” said Joli Root, president of the Lebanon Garden Club. “I certainly can’t fill her shoes.”
A member of the Lebanon Garden Club since 1987, Gray helped organize the annual flower show and tend to the Rose Garden at Ralston Park.
Gray was honored with a special display at the Strawberry festival Flower Show and with a banner on the American Legion Loci in the Grand Parade.
New development in airport area
From 25 years ago, June 12, 1996
West Coast Industrial Systems, a metal fabricating and machining business specializing in refurbishing sawmills, will be moving from Sweet Home to its new location at the intersection of Airport and Airway roads in Lebanon.
According to Doug Parker, city planner, the development will eventually consist of a main manufacturing complex, an office building and two other buildings. Construction on the development is currently underway.
The West Coast development served as the impetus for the City of Lebanon's Airport Area Infrastructure project. Utilities will be provided for the site and will accommodate further industrial development in the area. The city obtained several grants to fund the project.
Raise roof in final build stage
From 50 years ago, June 10, 1971
Roof raisers can rejoice.
Workmen will begin this week to construct a roof over the Lebanon Union High School football stadium. The decision was made at a UH-1 high school board meeting Monday night.
The board previously rejected all bids for constructing the roof because the bids were higher than the funds available. Monday night they declared an emergency in view of rising costs and the need to complete the roof on the stadium, and negotiated a contract with the CPS Construction Co. of Lebanon for $12,816.
Readiness work for the roof and painting will be done by UH-1 district maintenance crews, bringing the cost for the construction within range of funds available.