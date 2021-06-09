From the Archives

Frankie Gray honored throughout festival

From 10 years ago, June 8, 2011

"If it’s going to be, it’s up to me.”

Frankie Gray said she kept a copy of this phrase in her cupboard, and lived life each day with it in mind.

Gray was born Dec. 29, 1925, in Hebron, Neb. She moved to Lebanon in 1940.

She died May 27, 2011, in Lebanon, but before she did, she touched many in town in some way.

“I don’t think there will ever be anyone like her around again,” said Joli Root, president of the Lebanon Garden Club. “I certainly can’t fill her shoes.”

A member of the Lebanon Garden Club since 1987, Gray helped organize the annual flower show and tend to the Rose Garden at Ralston Park.

Gray was honored with a special display at the Strawberry festival Flower Show and with a banner on the American Legion Loci in the Grand Parade.

New development in airport area

From 25 years ago, June 12, 1996