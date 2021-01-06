From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Jan. 5, 2011
College readies for fall opening
The flooring is being polished. Drywall is nearly complete. Students continue to be interviewed.
Andrea Pippin, 24, was the first student to take a tour of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest on Jan. 3.
"It was really exciting," Pippin said.
She is originally from Medford and studied neuroscience at Washington State University.
From 25 years ago, Jan. 3, 1996
Contaminant appears in Sodaville's water
The Sodaville drinking water supply tested positive for total coliform, a low-level contaminant, earlier this month.
The city has taken steps to address the problem, including flushing and chlorinating the system and collecting follow-up bacteria samples. The city also provided notice to its users.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of total coliform is a possible health concern.
From 50 years ago, Jan. 4, 1971
Freezing temperatures create auto mishaps
A weekend accident injured one person and three accidents occurred on Highway 20.
Jerry Eugene Passmore, 19, was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital complaining of hip pains following a one-car accident at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The hospital said there were no fractures in the leg.
Passmore was westbound on Oak Street travelling 55-60 mph when he failed he failed to negotiate a curve near County Road 704, Linn County deputy sheriffs said. He took out 30 feet of guard rail and travelled 81 feet before stopping next to the home of Roy S. Dixon.
Passmore told police his brakes failed. No citation was issued.