 Skip to main content

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From the Archives
0 comments
FROM THE ARCHIVES

From the Archives

ARCHIVES - COMP-NW

Luke Rauch, COMP-NW assistant to the dean, points out over the construction and future build sites from a second-floor administration office while giving a tour of COMP-NW to student Andrea Pippin on Jan. 3, 2011.

 Jeff Smith, Lebanon Express file photo

From 10 years ago, Jan. 5, 2011

College readies for fall opening

The flooring is being polished. Drywall is nearly complete. Students continue to be interviewed.

Andrea Pippin, 24, was the first student to take a tour of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest on Jan. 3.

"It was really exciting," Pippin said.

She is originally from Medford and studied neuroscience at Washington State University.

From 25 years ago, Jan. 3, 1996

Contaminant appears in Sodaville's water

The Sodaville drinking water supply tested positive for total coliform, a low-level contaminant, earlier this month.

The city has taken steps to address the problem, including flushing and chlorinating the system and collecting follow-up bacteria samples. The city also provided notice to its users.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of total coliform is a possible health concern.

From 50 years ago, Jan. 4, 1971

Freezing temperatures create auto mishaps

A weekend accident injured one person and three accidents occurred on Highway 20.

Jerry Eugene Passmore, 19, was taken to Lebanon Community Hospital complaining of hip pains following a one-car accident at 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The hospital said there were no fractures in the leg.

Passmore was westbound on Oak Street travelling 55-60 mph when he failed he failed to negotiate a curve near County Road 704, Linn County deputy sheriffs said. He took out 30 feet of guard rail and travelled 81 feet before stopping next to the home of Roy S. Dixon.

Passmore told police his brakes failed. No citation was issued.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Oregon hits 1,500 COVID-19 deaths
Local

Oregon hits 1,500 COVID-19 deaths

  • Updated

Oregon reached another grim milestone during the novel coronavirus pandemic on Sunday, when the state reported its 1,500th COVID-19 death.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News