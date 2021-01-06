From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Jan. 5, 2011

College readies for fall opening

The flooring is being polished. Drywall is nearly complete. Students continue to be interviewed.

Andrea Pippin, 24, was the first student to take a tour of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest on Jan. 3.

"It was really exciting," Pippin said.

She is originally from Medford and studied neuroscience at Washington State University.

From 25 years ago, Jan. 3, 1996

Contaminant appears in Sodaville's water

The Sodaville drinking water supply tested positive for total coliform, a low-level contaminant, earlier this month.

The city has taken steps to address the problem, including flushing and chlorinating the system and collecting follow-up bacteria samples. The city also provided notice to its users.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of total coliform is a possible health concern.

From 50 years ago, Jan. 4, 1971