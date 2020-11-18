From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Nov. 17, 2010

Riverview gets check-up by COMP-NW leaders

When Dr. Paula Crone asked Sarah Haley's class of kindergartners how many had been to a doctor, little hands shot up all around the room.

"I got a shot," said Charlye Budd, 5.

Another student said he got a shot so he could go to school, and wouldn't get sick.

"What else can you do to not get sick?" asked Crone, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest.

Kids showed Crone how to cough, covering their mouths to help keep from spreading germs. They also said washing hands helps to keep germs at bay.

The visit from Crone and four other employees of COMP-NW to the kindergartners was part of Riverview's commitment to be a "No Excuses University."

That means college is attainable to every student, Haley said.

From 25 years ago, Nov. 22, 1995

LCSD board denies request for transfer from LMS

A Lebanon couple wants to transfer their child out of Lebanon Middle School (LMS) because they fear it's unsafe.

But Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) board members agreed Monday to deny the request to avoid community panic.

Larry and Carol White, whose daughter attends LMS, became truly concerned after reading copies of two reports on the building's severe structural and safety problems. LMS also has potential problems with fire safety, asbestos and lead paint.

Superintendent Harvey Hazen said the district was in the process of addressing the matter. The board recently charged the District Advisory Committee (DAC) to form a possible bond issue to address problems at LMS and other district schools.