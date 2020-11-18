From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Nov. 17, 2010
Riverview gets check-up by COMP-NW leaders
When Dr. Paula Crone asked Sarah Haley's class of kindergartners how many had been to a doctor, little hands shot up all around the room.
"I got a shot," said Charlye Budd, 5.
Another student said he got a shot so he could go to school, and wouldn't get sick.
"What else can you do to not get sick?" asked Crone, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific-Northwest.
Kids showed Crone how to cough, covering their mouths to help keep from spreading germs. They also said washing hands helps to keep germs at bay.
The visit from Crone and four other employees of COMP-NW to the kindergartners was part of Riverview's commitment to be a "No Excuses University."
That means college is attainable to every student, Haley said.
From 25 years ago, Nov. 22, 1995
LCSD board denies request for transfer from LMS
A Lebanon couple wants to transfer their child out of Lebanon Middle School (LMS) because they fear it's unsafe.
But Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) board members agreed Monday to deny the request to avoid community panic.
Larry and Carol White, whose daughter attends LMS, became truly concerned after reading copies of two reports on the building's severe structural and safety problems. LMS also has potential problems with fire safety, asbestos and lead paint.
Superintendent Harvey Hazen said the district was in the process of addressing the matter. The board recently charged the District Advisory Committee (DAC) to form a possible bond issue to address problems at LMS and other district schools.
He added that if the board allowed one student to transfer, it might cause a panic. Also, the board would be obliged to honor other such requests if they approved the White's request.
From 50 years ago, Nov. 19, 2970
LUHS actors present fall play tonight
Lebanon High School presents its fall play, "Rebel Without a Cause," tonight and Friday in the LUHS auditorium. Curtain time both evenings is 8 o'clock.
The play stars Larry Calson and Judy McCann in the featured roles. Tickets will be $1 for adults and 50 cents for students.
Other members of the cast are: Richard Hoy, Mike Saunders, Ray Valentine, Vickie Garver, Randy Arnold, Dana Reed, Mary Ostermann, Sue Swehosky, Roxie Pulliam, Shirley Lee, Tim Winters, Bill Cadwell, Bill Badeau, Debbie Berry, Denise Broussard, Neil Brown, Gary Newton, Carol Vorderstrasse and Bob Hodson.
Most of the behind-the-scenes work is headed by Diane Plank. Stage crew members are Dave Maguren, Warren Eakin, Saunders, Cadwell, Arnold, Hoy and Reed.
