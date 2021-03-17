From the Archives

From 10 years ago, March 16, 2011
City employee union files complaint
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, Council 75, representing city of Lebanon employees, has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the Oregon Employment Relations Board.
The union alleges that City Councilor Margaret Campbell crossed a line with a Feb. 7 letter encouraging city employees to “decertify your union captors.”
The complaint was filed late Monday afternoon, March 14.
At the March 9 city council meeting, Campbell reported during councilor comments that AFSCME told her they would file an unfair labor practice unless she apologized for her letter.
From 25 years ago, March 20, 1996
LCSD classified employees declare impasse
After almost a year of negotiating with the Lebanon Community School District (LCSD), classified employees declared an impasse last Thursday.
Now, both sides must present their final offer by March 21 (tomorrow).
Normally, a mediator would then be brought in, but the two sides had already been utilizing one.
Both side's offers would be published in a paper of general circulation. Once this occurs, there is a cooling off period, during which mediation continues.
The two sides can continue talks past that deadline or decide to take action. The district can implement all or part of its final offer and the classified employees can choose to strike.
The district's certified employees will be able to declare an impasse as of tomorrow.
From 50 years ago, March 18, 1971
Elementary board says all six schools need work
The 14-member Lay Citizens Study Committee presented their report on needs of the six school plants to the Elementary School District board of education Tuesday night.
The committee, headed by Robert Howard, has been working since mid-December, touring the schools and compiling the information.
Estimated cost for additions, remodeling and repairs of immediate priority is in the neighborhood of ½ million dollars.
A bond issue in that amount was recommended by the study group. Howard noted that, in view of anticipated increase in building costs and of interest rates (which are down at the present time), it would be advisable to go to a bond issue now.