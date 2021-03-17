From the Archives

The two sides can continue talks past that deadline or decide to take action. The district can implement all or part of its final offer and the classified employees can choose to strike.

The district's certified employees will be able to declare an impasse as of tomorrow.

From 50 years ago, March 18, 1971

Elementary board says all six schools need work

The 14-member Lay Citizens Study Committee presented their report on needs of the six school plants to the Elementary School District board of education Tuesday night.

The committee, headed by Robert Howard, has been working since mid-December, touring the schools and compiling the information.

Estimated cost for additions, remodeling and repairs of immediate priority is in the neighborhood of ½ million dollars.

A bond issue in that amount was recommended by the study group. Howard noted that, in view of anticipated increase in building costs and of interest rates (which are down at the present time), it would be advisable to go to a bond issue now.

