From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Feb. 9, 2011

Kids bounce to better health

A peek into a fifth-grade classroom at Riverview may leave you puzzled: Chairs have been replaced by yoga balls.

No, it’s not a funding cut. The yoga balls are used in the three fifth-grade classes at the elementary school to help strengthen the students’ muscles.

Riverview physical education teacher David Gillott recently heard about a study by Dr. David Katz of Yale University, showing how increased physical activity correlates with higher test scores and less disciplinary issues.

“(The program) Activity Bursts in the Classroom is designed to help the students learn,” Gillott said.

In teacher Lori Mill’s class, every hour students do a yoga ball exercise for about a minute.

“It’s worked really well,” Mills said of the program. “It keeps the kids motivated and on task.”

From 25 years ago, Feb. 14, 1996

Lebanon Fire Districts helps rescue stranded residents