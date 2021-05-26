FROM THE ARCHIVES

From 10 years ago, May 25, 2011
City loses councilor, volunteer
Don Thoma set a record of volunteering with the Strawberry Festival that may never be matched. In one way or another, he was part of every festival since 1954.
Thoma's streak ended Saturday, when he died at the age of 80.
As a city councilor, Thoma was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the city council in June 2007 and was elected in November 2008.
"Don and I had coffee together just about every week day for the past 15 years," said Mayor Ken Toomb. "As a city councilor, he would always study the issues. He was very well-prepared when he came to council meetings.
From 25 years ago, May 22, 1996
Siblings indicted in murder of Lebanon woman
Cornelius Key Davis and Marcus Brushun Davis, both of Lebanon, were indicted by a Linn County grand jury in connection with the shooting death of Carrie Ann Hammock of Lebanon on May 7.
According to court records, the brothers were each indicted on one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The grand jury met most of last Thursday and heard testimony from several witnesses.
Court records stated that Key Davis, 24, was convicted of possession and delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on January 7, 1992 in Linn County Circuit Court. Marcus Davis, 19, was convicted of second and third degree assault in Lane County Circuit Court on July 24, 1995.
From 50 years ago, May 24, 1971
Roof efforts fall short
Inflation has again outdistanced the campaign to raise a roof over the Lebanon Union High School football stadium. But the battle isn't over.
Directors of UH-1 rejected two bids for construction of the roof Thursday because the bids were higher than the funds available.
Approximately $8,000 has been raised for the roof by the Wigwam Wisemen, LUHS athletic boosters, and another sum of about $4,000 has been set aside by the school district
The two bids were: Youel Construction Co. of Eugene: $13,394 for the basic bid, $1,769 for the press box, and $610 for partial side enclosures; and C.P.S. Construction Co. of Lebanon, $13,500 basic, $2,102 for press box, and $556.50 for the partial side enclosures.