FROM THE ARCHIVES

From 10 years ago, May 25, 2011

City loses councilor, volunteer

Don Thoma set a record of volunteering with the Strawberry Festival that may never be matched. In one way or another, he was part of every festival since 1954.

Thoma's streak ended Saturday, when he died at the age of 80.

As a city councilor, Thoma was appointed to fill a vacant seat on the city council in June 2007 and was elected in November 2008.

"Don and I had coffee together just about every week day for the past 15 years," said Mayor Ken Toomb. "As a city councilor, he would always study the issues. He was very well-prepared when he came to council meetings.

From 25 years ago, May 22, 1996

Siblings indicted in murder of Lebanon woman

Cornelius Key Davis and Marcus Brushun Davis, both of Lebanon, were indicted by a Linn County grand jury in connection with the shooting death of Carrie Ann Hammock of Lebanon on May 7.