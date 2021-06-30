From the Archives

From 10 years ago, June 29, 2011
Teen tames, trains wild mustangs
Tabetha Hopper, 17, of Lebanon, has been working with a new horse for about a month.
But it isn’t her own horse, it’s a wild mustang yearling that will go for auction after an Aug. 27 competition.
“I have to have a lot of patience with her,” Tabetha said. “Sometimes I get really frustrated with her and have to step back and think. Sometimes I don’t always know what to do in the moment.”
Tabetha’s yearling filly, named Liberty, is very friendly.
“A lot of people have this misconception that they’re really hard to train,” mom Lori Hopper said. “She’s been so loving, easy to train.”
Tabetha got Liberty through the Teens and Oregon Mustangs, which helps promote wild mustangs and helps get them adopted.
“We’ve never done a mustang,” Lori said. “This is our first attempt at one.”
From 25 years ago, June 26, 1996
LCSD to make second bond attempt in September
The Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) board approved making a second attempt at passing a $20 million bond measure to replace Lebanon Middle School and address other district-wide concerns in September.
The board also agreed that it is important to deal with concerns not addressed during the first failed bond attempt in May, including making a decision on whether the new building will be built on the current LMS site or a new site before the board goes to voters.
Board member Chris Alley suggested refining the bond to the point where it is very specific about how funds will be used. She also recommended several ways of creating public awareness of the bond by having representatives attend public functions to campaign for it.
From 50 years ago, June 28, 1971
Principal says school to open
Business as usual is the byword at Hamilton Creek School.
Although fire raged through the heart of the building less than a week ago, the cleanup operation has been completed and plans for redecorating and rebuilding are being mapped.
"School will open on schedule," reports Ron McAuliffe, school principal. He anticipates that all of the 228 students expected to enroll next fall can be housed somewhere on the school grounds.
Tentative plans are to place two classes in the old white school and two more in the first and eighth grade classrooms in the front of the new addition to the school. They received comparatively little damage during the fire Tuesday morning.