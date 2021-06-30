From the Archives

The board also agreed that it is important to deal with concerns not addressed during the first failed bond attempt in May, including making a decision on whether the new building will be built on the current LMS site or a new site before the board goes to voters.

Board member Chris Alley suggested refining the bond to the point where it is very specific about how funds will be used. She also recommended several ways of creating public awareness of the bond by having representatives attend public functions to campaign for it.

From 50 years ago, June 28, 1971

Principal says school to open

Business as usual is the byword at Hamilton Creek School.

Although fire raged through the heart of the building less than a week ago, the cleanup operation has been completed and plans for redecorating and rebuilding are being mapped.

"School will open on schedule," reports Ron McAuliffe, school principal. He anticipates that all of the 228 students expected to enroll next fall can be housed somewhere on the school grounds.