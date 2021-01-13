From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Jan. 12, 2011
District explores track, turf project
The Lebanon Community School District board of directors gave the OK at its Jan. 6 for high school leaders to solicit bids for a new track and turf project at Lebanon High School’s Heath Stadium.
“We could talk forever,” board chair Russ McUne said. “I’m tired of talking. It needs to be done. We need to do something.”
The 30-year-old, seven-lane track is not suitable for use this season, said LHS principal Bo Yates, and hasn’t had any maintenance done in five years.
“In certain areas, the surface area is all the way down to blacktop,” Yates said. “So if you have a kid running in cleats and hit that, you’re going to see sparks fly, and maybe the kiddo as well.”
The turf project would be completed in conjunction with the new track.
From 25 years ago, Jan. 10, 1996
Locals with historic property may get tax freeze
Owners of property that needs rehabilitation and that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places may now apply for a 15-year property tax freeze.
The State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is currently accepting applications for the upcoming property tax year until April 1. The property tax freeze was reauthorized by the 1995 Legislature after a similar program expired at the end of 1993.
Commercial properties that received the tax freeze in the past may apply for an additional 15-year benefit.
A preservation plan is required to be submitted at the time of application and subsequently approved by SHPO. Application packets are available through SHPO. The packets are designed to simplify the application process and include a sample preservation plan, as well as the Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.
From 50 years ago, Jan. 14, 1971
Drag strip to be built
A quarter-mile drag strip will become a reality for Lebanon this year, Ron Bennett said today.
The addition to Clair Arnold's Willamette Speedway will be constructed as soon as weather permits. It is hoped work can begin sometime in February.
Bennett, who handles public relations for the local track, said the straight track became possible with acquisition of additional land nearby. the deal was completed Tuesday.
Present plans call for a grandstand immediately behind the existing stand with the strip running south through and beyond the present parking lot. this would enable concession and restroom facilities to be used for both types of race programs.