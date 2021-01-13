From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Jan. 12, 2011

District explores track, turf project

The Lebanon Community School District board of directors gave the OK at its Jan. 6 for high school leaders to solicit bids for a new track and turf project at Lebanon High School’s Heath Stadium.

“We could talk forever,” board chair Russ McUne said. “I’m tired of talking. It needs to be done. We need to do something.”

The 30-year-old, seven-lane track is not suitable for use this season, said LHS principal Bo Yates, and hasn’t had any maintenance done in five years.

“In certain areas, the surface area is all the way down to blacktop,” Yates said. “So if you have a kid running in cleats and hit that, you’re going to see sparks fly, and maybe the kiddo as well.”

The turf project would be completed in conjunction with the new track.

From 25 years ago, Jan. 10, 1996

Locals with historic property may get tax freeze

Owners of property that needs rehabilitation and that is listed in the National Register of Historic Places may now apply for a 15-year property tax freeze.