From the Archives

From 10 years ago, Dec. 22, 2010

Teen stabs two officers

Two Lebanon police officers were stabbed and a male juvenile was shot shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, when officers tried to take the 17-year-old into custody for juvenile authorities.

The suspect, Neil Warren Carillo, of Lebanon, has been charged by the Linn County Sheriff's Office with attempted first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Both are Measure 11 crimes.

Officers George Dominy, 50, and Justin Bach, 34, confronted Carillo in the 1000 block of Grove Street in Lebanon. An off-duty officer had reported seeing Carillo there. He was wanted by the Linn County Juvenile Department for violating terms of probation on an earlier assault charge and was listed as a runaway.

From 25 years ago, Dec. 27, 1995

Two men arrested after Lebanon drive-by shooting

Two Sweet Home men were arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting at a vehicle and a group of people in the Lebanon Plaza parking lot on Highway 20.

The suspects did not know the victims, and the attack was "totally unprovoked," said Walt Richmond, Lebanon chief of police.