FROM THE ARCHIVES

Ceremony honors those who have fallen
From 10 years ago, June 1, 2011
On May 27, students from Pioneer School joined the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps in placing flags and crosses at veterans’ grave sites at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
They were helping get ready for the ceremonies on Memorial Day.
“This may be more important, in a way, than the ceremony on Monday,” said John Green, commander of the American Legion Post No. 51. “For our nation to retain the heritage, the love of country, the respect to the veterans: It’s these kids out here that will get that spirit built into their bones.”
At each grave, Lebanon JROTC cadets saluted and paused before making a hole for the flag.
Mark Burroughs, 10, a student from Tonya Cairo’s fifth-grade class, carried a handful of American flags. He handed one to a cadet, who pushed the flag into the hole, taking care that it was upright and in the proper position before moving to the next grave.
“We have a list of them that shows their ranks and how long they’ve served,” Cadet Austin Starbuck, 16, said.
LCSD employees suspend 'work to contract' phase
From 25 years ago, June 5, 1996
Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) certified and classified employees suspended their work to the contract job action for at least the remainder of the school year, according to the union representative for both groups.
Contracts for the two bargaining units expired last July 1 and contract negotiations have been taking place for over a year. Certified or licensed employees are teachers and classified employees consist of bus drivers, custodians, secretaries, among others.
Employees entered the work to contract phase about a month ago. Although the two groups had been working under their former contracts since they expired, working to contract stipulates that employees will work in full and strict compliance with those contracts.
Crown returns to business
From 50 years ago, June 3, 1971
Nearly 94 workers returned to the Lebanon Crown Zellerbach mill Wednesday night and this morning as the 40-day old strike by the Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers ended.
In a vote among the seven West Coast mills affected by the strike, association members voted nearly 2-1 to return to work.
In the newly signed 28-month contract was a 7 percent raise for each of the two 14-month periods plus fringe benefits.