FROM THE ARCHIVES

Ceremony honors those who have fallen

From 10 years ago, June 1, 2011

On May 27, students from Pioneer School joined the Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps in placing flags and crosses at veterans’ grave sites at the Lebanon I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

They were helping get ready for the ceremonies on Memorial Day.

“This may be more important, in a way, than the ceremony on Monday,” said John Green, commander of the American Legion Post No. 51. “For our nation to retain the heritage, the love of country, the respect to the veterans: It’s these kids out here that will get that spirit built into their bones.”

At each grave, Lebanon JROTC cadets saluted and paused before making a hole for the flag.

Mark Burroughs, 10, a student from Tonya Cairo’s fifth-grade class, carried a handful of American flags. He handed one to a cadet, who pushed the flag into the hole, taking care that it was upright and in the proper position before moving to the next grave.

“We have a list of them that shows their ranks and how long they’ve served,” Cadet Austin Starbuck, 16, said.

