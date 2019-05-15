From 50 years ago, Wednesday
Half of March Fatals Under 21
It has been reported in the March issue of the Oregon Traffic Speaker that 34 of the 69 Oregon traffic fatality victims in March, were 21 years or younger.
Chief Jesse Adams of the Lebanon Police Department made this statement while remarking about the terrific increase in accidents in this area. We are all concerned about money these days, Chief Adams, continued, and this is a good way to reduce some of our expenses. The Lebanon area spends more for auto insurance than the area of Eugene-Springfield, a much larger area. The rates charged are set by the number of accidents and population percentage.
Within the city of Lebanon, during January, February and March of this year, we had 43 reported accidents with 12 injuries, compared to 39 reported accidents and eight injuries for the same period last year, 1968. This is an increase of 11.1 percent in reported accidents and an increase of 50 percent in injuries.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday
Report of body hanging from railroad trestle turns out to be white supremacist hoax
Lebanon police and other emergency services received a report early Saturday of a body hanging from the railroad trestle near the Grant Street bridge, but it turned out to be a hoax.
Police Chief Walt Richmond said the “body” actually was life-size dummy that had been stuffed with old newspapers to make it appear to be a person, and then hung in effigy. According to the police log report, the dummy also had clothing on it which displayed spray painted white supremacy graffiti, including the letters “KKK,” and a Swastika.
Investigating Officer Don Tapper said he did not know it was actually a dummy until he and medic and fire units arrived at Gill’s Landing in response to the call about 10:20 a.m. Tapper said the dummy was clothed in an old red shirt and blue jeans.
From 10 years ago
Medical School lease signed
Western University of Health Sciences has signed a 20-year lease with Samaritan Health Sciences (SHS) to operate a medical school in Lebanon. The action is the way for SHS to finalize financing and being site preparation work this summer.
The school will be named College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest (or COMP Northwest). It is the first of several health-related facilities planned for the 51-acre campus across from Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital.
SHS will build and own the 55,000-square-foot medical school building, using a combination of debt financing (serviced by the lease) and fundraising to fund the $15 million facility.
