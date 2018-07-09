Lex archives rally squad

Lebanon Union High School's Varsity Rally Squad, 1968

From 50 years ago, Monday, July 15, 1968

Winning Rally Squad

Lebanon Union High School’s Varsity Rally Squad, divisional winners in last week’s national Cheerleaders Association clinic at Lewis and Clark College, pose with their trophy, blue ribbon and “spirit stick” which they won as the most spirited group. Shown in front row, April Estep and Gerti Schrader; standing, Sharon Daugherty and Patty Henderson. Susie Shearer is holding the “spirit stick.”

From 25 years ago, Wednesday, July 14, 1993

Plinski earns trip to national rodeo

Cowboys aren’t the only ones who get out there and risk their necks at rodeos.

Cowgirls do it too.

“There are a lot of girls out there doing it,” says Theresa Plinski. “It’s a tough sport physically and it’s really demanding but that doesn’t stop them.”

It didn’t stop Plinski from taking home a crown June 27, either. She was named the Oregon High School State Rodeo Queen at the contest in Hillsboro.

Plinski will ride at the head of the Oregon contingent during the National High School Rodeo finals July 20-Aug. 1 at Gillette, Wyo.

B&G Club may facilitate LMS sports

Lebanon Middle school may be able to play football and volleyball this fall, after all.

School officials have been meeting with Lebanon Boys and Girls Club officials to try to put together a sports program. LMS sports were cut for the 1993-94 school year because of a shortage of funds.

The Boys and Girls Club Program Committee was slated to decide Tuesday night whether to try to build a middle school sports program. It does not now have one.

From 10 years ago, Wednesday, July 16, 2008

Ridgeway Butte Subdivision gets approval

A 285-lot residential subdivision on Ridgeway Butte was approved by the Lebanon Planning Commission on July 9. The vote was 7 to 2.

The development plan calls for mostly large single-family lots on 314 acres of the hill across the south Santiam River from Lebanon. Portions of the property will be set aside for a park and trails. As many trees as possible will remain on the hillside to protect views from the development and of the butte from the city.

A five-acre park near the top of the butte and trails will be transferred to city ownership.

