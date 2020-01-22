From 50 years ago, Friday, Jan. 23, 1970
Wigwam burners face ‘stick of compliance,’ not ‘ax of close down’
Wigwam burners in the mid-Willamette region face the stick of compliance, rather than the ax of close-down.
A story in Wednesday’s Express on the meeting this week of the Mid-Willamette Valley Air Pollution Authority gave the impression wigwam burners in the Linn, Benton, Polk, Marion and Yamhill county areas were to go out of existence by June 30, 1971.
Actually, the authority ordered wigwam burner users either to phase out the wigwams or bring them into compliance with state air pollution standards by that date.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 1995
Lebanon man suing county, former sheriff
A lawsuit alleging that Linn County and former Sheriff Art Martinak have deprived the owner of a Lebanon tow truck company of his constitutional rights and misused taxpayer funds may go to trial in the spring, following continuing depositions.
Ken Cruise, owner of Ken’s Action Towing, alleges in the suit he filed that Linn County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers and deputies, Martinak, other county officials, and Lebanon Towing all conspired to create a practice of referring towing calls to Lebanon Towing.
Attorneys for the county, in an answer to the lawsuit, call Cruise’s claims “frivolous.”
Cruise’s alleges that the practice has made Lebanon Towing the unofficial towing contractor of Linn County, depriving Cruise of business and money and violating state law.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2010
Academy Square plans discussed
Lebanon officials and architects from Portland-based firm Walker Macy held an information session last week to unveil plans for Academy Square.
Two conceptual site plans were shown. The square is home to the Lebanon Public Library and Senior Center. The plans will serve as a guide when the Lebanon Public Library-Senior Center Trust goes after grants to complete Academy Square’s look.
The proposed site plans featured a labyrinth garden, monuments, sculptures, a water feature, a garden, park restrooms and lots of greenery.
The site spans about a half-acre.
