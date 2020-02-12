From the archives: Waterloo, school vandalism, vets' home

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1970
Waterloo city government gives everyone equal say
Thomas Jefferson always sat at a round table when he conducted the affairs of state, so everyone with whom he talked would have an equal say. The Waterloo City Council does the same thing.
The mayor, the six city councilmen, the recorder and the treasurer sit the first Saturday of every month around an old oaken table in the 16x24 foot city hall, to ponder the conduct of the affairs of the city.
The council Saturday night took action to alleviate a long time problem in the little (175) population) city: What to do about speedsters and other law violators that threaten the peace of the community. Tentative steps were taken to hire a part-time officer to aid the city’s elected marshal, whose duties are curtailed as a result of outside employment.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1995
Schools hit by thefts, vandalism
Recent vandalism and thefts resulted in damage and losses at several area schools.
The thefts involved electronic equipment, and the damage was from spray painting on walls and windows being shot out.
Damage from vandalism is costly to school districts, said Brad Black, maintenance supervisor for Lebanon Public Schools.
“It’s not a good way for us to be using our resources, running around parching things up after people vandalize them,” Black said.
He expects the cost of replacing windows shot out since the first of the year to be more than $2,700. That figure does not include labor costs.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2010
County, city work to get vets’ home
When the Department of Veterans Affairs requested statewide proposals for a new veterans’ home, Linn County responded with support from the city of Lebanon.
The proposed 10-acre, 250-bed facility would be located near the medical school, county administrative officer Ralph Wyatt said.
The property proposed for the home belongs to Samaritan Health Services.
The request was issued on Jan. 8, and proposals were turned in Feb. 16.