From the Archives: Veterans Day parade, tobacco enforcement, Seven Oak on TV

From 50 years ago, Nov. 1970

Medal winners to help Linn celebration

A dozen winners of the United States' highest military award, the Congressional Medal of Honor, are expected to be in Linn County Wednesday for the annual Veterans' Day celebration.

One of them, James (Jimmie) Doolittle, is perhaps the best-known pilot in U.S. history.

He led the United States' first bombing raid of Japan during World War II. The mission earned the medal for him.

He was a national hero 20 years earlier, though, as a result of his flight across the country in less than a day. he was the first man to accomplish the feat.

Another of the Medal of Honor winners who will be featured guests Wednesday is Edward S. Michael. He earned his Medal for a miraculous return to England after his B-17 bomber was torn apart by German anti-aircraft fire.

From 25 years ago, Nov. 15, 1995

LPD cracks down on tobacco infractions by local juveniles

Underage smokers in Lebanon, accustomed to lighting up with impudence, may be forced to practice their habit in a more private fashion.

The Lebanon Police Department (LPD) has recently targeted minors in possession of tobacco products, especially around school buildings. On Friday, Oct. 27, Officer Kevin Martinez and Detective Gary Burroughs spent the day targeting minors in possession of tobacco products.

They ended up with approximately 20 arrests on tobacco-related charges, and according to Martinez, five or six of those also had marijuana that was seized.