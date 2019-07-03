From 50 years ago, Wednesday, July 2, 1969
Commodore Announces Travel Trailer Plant
Commodore Corporation will build a second plant in Lebanon, it was announced here today, in a joint statement by Frontier Division Manager Kurt George and Bob Ragsdale, president of the Lebanon Industrial Developmental Corporation.
Plans call for the construction of a 30,000 square foot travel-trailer plant just west of the mobile home plant now nearing completion. The land is a part of the 17 acres Commodore purchased from the Industrial Development Corporation. The plant will employ about 100 employees.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, July 6, 1994
Women ‘take back’ bikes, neighborhood
“The women on filbert Street are taking back the neighborhood,” Tina Tucker said last week.
Tucker, a resident of Filbert Street, reported three stolen bicycles on June 17. Since that time, with the help of the Lebanon Police Department, she has recovered nearly all the parts of those three bikes and has restored them to a working condition. But she wants those responsible for the stolen bikes to know that the neighborhood she lives in will not stand for more bike thefts.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, July 1, 2009
Medical school on Lebanon’s horizon
Officials gathered last Tuesday to dip golden shovels into gravel at the site of Lebanon’s new medical school.
The ground-breaking ceremony on June 23 was a healthy start for the new osteopathic medical college in Lebanon. About 250 people attended the event.
“This will be the first medical school in the state of Oregon in more than 100 years,” said Dr. Philip Pumerantz, president of Western University of Health Sciences.
Western University and Samaritan Health Services are teaming together to build the campus, which is across the street from the Lebanon hospital.
The ceremony included officials from both organizations, as well as local and state dignitaries.
