From 50 years ago, Monday, Dec. 22, 1969
Ten-cent Christmas card makes another round trip
“Bonnie Christmas greetings. My Christmas wish is yours for keeps..And I’m very glad to be sending it..But please return the card to me..It’s so costly that I’m just lending it.”
That was the greeting on a ten cent card mailed to Mrs. D. W. (Helen) Hudson, 145 Grove St., in 1949 by Mrs. Ben (Phyllis) Cass, 960 Cascade Dr. The same card has been mailed or handed back and forth in turn ever since, so Christmas 1969 makes the 21st exchange.
“I sent a dozen of those cards,” said Mrs. Cass, “and Helen was the only person who picked up the word lending and returned it to me. Now that we have both struggled to keep track of that card from year to year, I am glad she was the only one.”
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1994
Funnel cloud may have lifted cover off of porch
Theda Knighten knew that the cover over her porch was blown off right at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 20.
That’s because the 8-by-16-foot porch cover landed upside down on the roof of her home and vibrated the house enough to knock the clock off of her wall. She believes a funnel cloud may have sucked the cover right off of the porch.
“It was the strangest thing,” said Knighten, who lives at 30250 Townsend Road.
Knighten said she was up reading the newspaper late Monday night when her bird began squawking. She said she was covering up her bird when she heard a “vacuum cleaner” like noise and a loud boom.
It was a good thing that she was not standing on a chair to cover the bird because the vibration would have knocked her off of the chair, Knighten said.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2009
Making a difference: Road Maggots make annual Christmas Toy Run in Lebanon
A sea of leather-clad bikers overflowed the parking lot of Walgreens on Saturday with on mission in mind: Help children during the holiday season.
For the second year, the Road Maggots staged a group ride, led by a police escort, from Walgreens to the Elks Lodge in Lebanon.
More than 100 bikers from throughout the Mid-Valley had already purchased gifts for children.
The event started last year and is coordinated by “Milkman” Mike Hamer.
“We just thought that we should do one for Lebanon,” Hamer said.
