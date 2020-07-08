From the archives: Tanker, reforestation cuts, mass gathering

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, July 8, 1970
Tanker purchase paying off
Area residents over the weekend started getting their money’s worth out of the 1962 Mack diesel tanker that was bought with tax-levy funds approved by voters in December.
The 4000-gallon tanker was first pressed into service Saturday afternoon when piled rubbish and sawdust caught fire on the Ed Gaylord farm, Star Route 1, about three-fourths mile north of Lacomb. Seventeen men and five trucks responded to the blaze, which was reported at 2:55 p.m. No loss resulted.
About two hours later, the tanker again was called out, to a small grass fire on Gross Street in Waterloo, started when fireworks were tossed into dry grass. No damage was reported. Seventeen men and four trucks responded to this blaze, at 5:03 p.m.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, July 5, 1995
Funding for reforesting program cut
The Oregon State Legislature cut funding for a program to promote the reforestation of small woodlands before ending the session.
That cut will impact two Linn County landowners who are interested in taking part in the program.
The Forest Resource Trust was initiated in 1993 with $3.5 million in lottery dollars. A financial glitch stalled it for the next two years, but the 1995 legislature fixed the problem.
The legislature then took $2.1 million out of the fund to balance the budget, leaving the fund with $800,000.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, July 7, 2010
County to look at mass gathering regulations
An outdoor music festival on Golden Valley Drive over the weekend has prompted the Linn County Board of Commissioners to take another look at it assembly code.
The festival, which attracted an estimated 700 people, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, apparently took many people by surprise.
Linn County, which requires a permit only for events expecting attendance of more than 3,000 people, was not notified. Neighbors said they weren’t either, though, according to the Albany Democrat-Herald, a ticket-taker at the site said organizers went door-to-door in the area to let people know about it.
Neighbors said they had no idea the festival was being held until they heard the noise and saw the crowds.
