From 50 years ago
LUHS Students To Take Over City Government
Lebanon High School students will take over” the city government Thursday as a part of the observance of Elks National Youth Week here. The week has been proclaimed for state observance by Governor Tom McCall.
Doug Hurst will fill the position of mayor; Mel Kemper, chief of police; Dona Varney, city recorder; Roger Zippler, fire chief; Mark Borntrager, street superintendent; Mike Fancher, city attorney; Richard Croxton, city judge and Eugene Gillette, city engineer. All were elected by student vote. They also chose Bruce McEldowney, Rick Mudrow, Marvin Overman and Connie Whitaker to serve during the day as councilmen.
Robert Brannon, chairman of youth activities for Lebanon Elks, says the students will spend Thursday morning with the city officials touring each department. At noon, the Elks will be hosts to Lebanon and Scio student representatives and the officials of both communities. After lunch they will resume their activities and take part in a mock city council meeting.
From 25 years ago
Six taken into custody after alleged street brawl
Lebanon police took four 16-year-old male juveniles and two adult women into custody last Wednesday after an argument turned into an alleged fight at Second and “E” Streets.
Lebanon Police Chief Walt Richmond said the juveniles were referred to Linn County Juvenile officials on various charges. One youth was charged with alleged disorderly conduct and third-degree assault; a second juvenile was charged with alleged disorderly conduct and menacing; while a third subject was charged with alleged third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. The fourth juvenile was charged with of alleged third and fourth=degree assault as well as a disorderly conduct.
Richmond said the two adults were charged with various alleged offenses, including alleged disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and fourth-degree assault, and were cited to appear later this month at Lebanon Municipal Court.
From 10 years ago
Racing legend receives fitting farewell
Aside from the booming sound of race cars meticulously making their way around the track, a hush swept over the Willamette Speedway on April 25.
The crisp sound of the powerful engines went uninterrupted by those in attendance during the opening lap – a fitting farewell to a racing icon.
Clair Arnold, owner of the Willamette ‘Speedway in Lebanon, died Monday, April 20. He was 81 years old.
Arnold was given a final send-off during a memorial up at the speedway on April 25. It was led by his son Bill, waving a checkered flag from a water truck with more than 100 cars in tow.
