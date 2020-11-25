From the archives: Snowfall, Lacomb migrant housing, crash kills soldier

From 10 years ago, Nov. 24, 2010

Snow falls in the city

While Lebanon kids celebrated a school closure on Tuesday, other students were not as lucky.

Masen McAllister, a student at Centennial Elementary in Scio, was ready for school Tuesday morning, as the Scio School District was on a two-hour delay.

"When I woke up I just said, 'Dang it!" Masen said.

The 10-year old spent the morning in a snowball fight with Natalie McAllister, 12, Eddie McAllister, 12, Arron Voelsch, 11, Jessalyn Voelsch, 6, Tyler Voelsch, 8, Aubrie Voelsch, 12.

The kids pelted a group of teens with snowballs as they walked on Grant Street between Grove and Williams.

"They just yelled. 'Hey free shots!" Arron said. "So we got 'em," he added with a smile.

From 25 years ago, Nov. 29, 1995

County planning to hear request



for Lacomb migrant housing permit

After residents protested his first proposal to house seasonal migrant workers in Lacomb, a Woodburn farmer submitted a new proposal to the Linn County Planning Commission.

Foma Ivanov, who raises strawberries and caneberries, will present his proposal for a conditional use permit to the Linn County Planning Commission.

He owns about 35 acres and rents 25 more acres in that area. It is currently zoned for exclusive farm use.

Ivanov wants to construct a barn-type building to house 30 to 50 seasonal migrant workers for up to one month a year. Plans for the building for the rest of the year were not clear.