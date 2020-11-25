From the archives: Snowfall, Lacomb migrant housing, crash kills soldier

From 10 years ago, Nov. 24, 2010
Snow falls in the city
While Lebanon kids celebrated a school closure on Tuesday, other students were not as lucky.
Masen McAllister, a student at Centennial Elementary in Scio, was ready for school Tuesday morning, as the Scio School District was on a two-hour delay.
"When I woke up I just said, 'Dang it!" Masen said.
The 10-year old spent the morning in a snowball fight with Natalie McAllister, 12, Eddie McAllister, 12, Arron Voelsch, 11, Jessalyn Voelsch, 6, Tyler Voelsch, 8, Aubrie Voelsch, 12.
The kids pelted a group of teens with snowballs as they walked on Grant Street between Grove and Williams.
"They just yelled. 'Hey free shots!" Arron said. "So we got 'em," he added with a smile.
From 25 years ago, Nov. 29, 1995
County planning to hear request
for Lacomb migrant housing permit
After residents protested his first proposal to house seasonal migrant workers in Lacomb, a Woodburn farmer submitted a new proposal to the Linn County Planning Commission.
Foma Ivanov, who raises strawberries and caneberries, will present his proposal for a conditional use permit to the Linn County Planning Commission.
He owns about 35 acres and rents 25 more acres in that area. It is currently zoned for exclusive farm use.
Ivanov wants to construct a barn-type building to house 30 to 50 seasonal migrant workers for up to one month a year. Plans for the building for the rest of the year were not clear.
From 50 years ago, Nov. 23, 1970
Crash kills city soldier
A former Lebanon man, Randall (Randy) Manela, 19, was killed in a helicopter accident in Vietnam last Wednesday.
A corporal serving with the First Reconnaissance Battalion, First Marine Division, he had been in the service since July 1969. He went to Vietnam in January this year and was expected to return to the states in February 1971.
Manela was born in Lebanon, May 14, 1951. He attended Gore elementary school and the first two years of high school in Lebanon. He then moved with his family to Eugene where he graduated from Sheldon High School in 1969.
While attending Lebanon high school he was a member of the Ski Club, the Bible Club, the Biology Club, the Firesquad and served as class vice-president during his freshman year. He was also a member of the Lebanon Chapter of DeMolay. He was active in the Sheldon high school ski team.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.