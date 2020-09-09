From the archives: Smoke problem, truck fire, non-profits tax exemption

From 50 years ago, Thursday, September 10, 1970
Eggen to appoint group to talk smoke problem
Lebanon mayor John Eggen says he will appoint a citizen’s committee to meet with Lebanon farmers to discuss solutions to the problem of smoke plaguing the city as a result of field burning.
Eggen said he would go forward with a plan proposed this week by senatorial candidate Hector Macpherson to deal with the smoke problem.
The mayor endorsed the plan, which calls for the appointment of a committee of townspeople to meet with a committee of farmers to hear testimony on possible solutions to the smoke problems which have plagued the city on several occasions this summer.
Macpherson’s plan came in the wake of criticism by a group of Lebanon women who said nothing was being done to combat the smoke.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, September 13, 1995
Quick action by motorist prevents further fire damage
The quick actions of a former Lebanon Fire District (LFD) volunteer saved considerable damage to the building at the Roberson Plymouth and Dodge dealership, according to Perry Palmer, LFD assistant fire chief.
David Davenport was driving by the dealership at 2711 S. Santiam Hwy., at about 6:40 p.m. last Wednesday when he noticed a pickup on fire inside the dealership building.
“He was driving by, saw the fire and used his pickup to hook onto the burning vehicle and pull it out of the building,” said Perry. “He probably saved considerable damage to the dealership.”
Four LFD units and 15 fire fighters responded and were on the scene for about 45 minutes. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $1,500 and damage to the building was set at $5,000.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, September 8, 2010
Nonprofits may lose tax-exempt status
Several Lebanon nonprofits may lose tax-exempt status if they do not file the necessary forms with the Internal Revenue Service before Oct. 15.
The consequence is the result of federal legislation passed in 2007 which requires all tax-exempt organizations, except churches and church-related organizations, to file an annual return with the IRS.
Any tax-exempt organization that fails to file for three consecutive years automatically loses its federal tax-exempt status.
Twenty-five organizations in Lebanon have not filed returns in 2007, 2008 or 2009.
