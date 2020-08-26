From the archives: Smoke complaints, impound law, dog park

From 50 years ago, Thursday, August 27, 1970
Smoke complaints rise
Complaints of field burning smoke mounted Tuesday as Lebanon area residents called in numbers to the State Environmental Quality Commission in Salem.
Meanwhile, state Sen. Glenn Huston says he is calling on the EQC to make corrections in the burning plan for next year.
Burning was prohibited Wednesday after the EQC and the State Fire Marshal granted Lebanon area grass seed growers permits to burn their fields Monday and Tuesday, then later withdrew the permits.
Burning was allowed Monday and Tuesday because winds were blowing from the south, making conditions such that the smoke would blow away from the valley toward the east.
But burning was halted at 1 p.m. both days when smoke stayed in the Lebanon area.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, August 30, 1995
Lebanon City Council adopts automobile impound law
The Lebanon Police Department (LFD) will begin impounding the vehicles of certain traffic violators beginning Sept. 23.
The LFD proposed the impound law to the Lebanon City Council on Wednesday, Aug. 23, with Officer Quinn Stutheit outlining the program. The ordinance was adopted by Stayton while Stutheit was on the police force there.
The proposal was approved by the council and will allow police officers to impound vehicles from violators in cases of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII), driving while suspended, driving without insurance, and driving without an operator’s license.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, August 25, 2010
Planning commission approves Bark Park
Opponents have right to appeal
Lebanon will have an off-leash dog park, barring appeal to the city council by opponents.
The Lebanon Planning Commission unanimously approved a conditional use permit for the dog park at its Aug. 18 meeting. The location is opposite the city’s sewage treatment plant on Tennessee Road.
The city’s development code for land with industrial zoning requires conditional use approval for a park.
Two people who live south of the property spoke in opposition to the park. They suggested it should be further out in the country, away from residential areas.
