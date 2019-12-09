From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 10, 1969
Committee urges sidewalks be brought to city standard
The Mayor’s Safety Advisory Committee took steps Monday night to bring all city sidewalks up to ordinance standard. The move was prompted by a long hanging-fire suggestion by a member of the audience at a city council meeting that something be done about a 100-foot-long gap that exists in the sidewalk between Hiatt and Williams streets, on the south side of Elmore.
Albert Smith, 1147 Hiatt St., told the council at its Oct. 21 meeting that the gap in the sidewalk, especially when it was muddied by rainy weather, presented a safety hazard for school children en route to and from Queen Anne Park School, who often must walk in the street as a result of the walk being uncompleted.
Police Chief Jess Adams said he considered the situation of such gravity that he would make the motion himself that a strong recommendation be made to the city council that it correct this situation, as well as other existing non-compliances with the city ordinance.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 1994
Clementine’s opens with new management
Clementine’s has recently reopened under new management. The restaurant, located on Sherman Street in downtown Lebanon, has been remodeled, given a new coat of paint and a new carpet, and owner Sharon Klient has hired a chef from New Orleans.
Klient, who also owns the Longbranch Restaurant and Lounge, purchased the building and is managing the new family-style restaurant. The menu contains steak, seafood, and even a Shrimp Creole.
“Chef Wayne is a French Creole cook and will have different Creole special each night,” Klient said.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2009
History left in ruins: Old time church, school on McDowell Creek Drive destroyed by fire
The old church/school at the intersection of McDowell Creek Drive and Berlin Road was destroyed by fire early Monday.
It was unoccupied at the time.
The loss was valued at $80,000 for the structure.
A passing logger saw flames coming from the middle of the building and called 911 at 1:10 a.m. The structure was fully-involved when firefighters arrived.
