From 50 years ago, Friday, December 5, 1969
Shots fired in city by unknown gunman
Shots were fired in downtown Lebanon early Thursday morning by an unknown gunman, Lebanon Police said today.
At one point investigating officers thought the shots may be coming from the First United Presbyterian Church, Second and Ash streets, but a check of the building produced negative results.
The first shot came while three officers were making a check on foot of the area near the church shortly after midnight, after a woman resident of the area phoned police, saying she had seen a figure in some bushes around her apartment. Police said the shot sounded as if it were made by a small caliber weapon.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, December 7, 1994
LMS discipline numbers discussed
At its Dec. 5 meeting, the Lebanon Elementary School Board questioned Lebanon Middle School administrators about discipline statistics at the school.
LMS Principal Rod Leland and vice Principal Sharon Baum were invited to discuss discipline because of a sharp increase in incidents of class disruptions/unsatisfactory behavior during October.
The number of incidents in that category were 128 in September, 755 in October and 282 in November.
Class disruptions/unsatisfactory behavior is somewhat of a catch-all category for offenses that do not fit elsewhere, Baum said. Included in the category area all kinds of minor classroom infractions including talking, gum chewing, lack of preparation, and a third repeat of no PE clothes.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, December 2, 2009
Stuntman violates OSHA rules
When Joshua Frazier, Lebanon resident and co-founder of GTL Media LLC, crashed through the window, he was not supposed to catch fire, but he did.
It was part of a stunt on May 9 for the film “Remnant”, that went terribly wrong.
Frazier suffered severe burns over 40 percent of his body as a result.
He was hospitalized at the legacy Emanuel Hospital burn Center in Portland.
