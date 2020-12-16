 Skip to main content

From the Archives: Shop with a cop, second storm causes additional damage,
From the Archives

Lebanon Police Chief Thor Dahle searches for a Batman action figure with Benjamin, 8, at Walmart in this photo from Dec. 11, 2010.

 JEFF SMITH, Lebanon Express file photo

From 10 years ago, Dec. 15, 2010

Cops spread holiday cheer

Lucas, 11, knew exactly what he wanted for his sister.

The boy made a beeline for the electronics section at Walmart on Dec. 11, with Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy Andy Franklin following.

“I’ve seen all three,” Lucas said as he held up a Twilight Eclipse DVD. “My sister wants this movie, though.”

Lucas and 61 other children from the Linn County area shopped with police during the annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

All of the kids at the event were referred to event organizers by the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“It’s wonderful to be with the kids and help them out with their shopping,” Franklin said.

While Lucas planned to get his sister the DVD, he did not forget himself during his $50 shopping spree. He also picked up a Halo Lego set for himself.

From 25 years ago, Dec. 20, 1995

Second storm in three days hits Lebanon

After rain and heavy winds pounded the Lebanon area Sunday, Dec. 10, leaving widespread power outages and countless fallen trees in is wake, the City of Lebanon geared up for what was expected to be an even more powerful storm Tuesday afternoon.

The second storm caused many local businesses to close early, the downtown area to lose power for about one hour, and added to already high waters that overflowed their banks and caused flooding in some areas later in the week.

Damage to private and public entities in the Lebanon area was estimated to be about $500,000 for the two storms, Jim Reuf, public works director, said the amount is a preliminary estimate because it is hard to know what happened in people's backyards.

