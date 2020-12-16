From the Archives: Shop with a cop, second storm causes additional damage,

From 10 years ago, Dec. 15, 2010

Cops spread holiday cheer

Lucas, 11, knew exactly what he wanted for his sister.

The boy made a beeline for the electronics section at Walmart on Dec. 11, with Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy Andy Franklin following.

“I’ve seen all three,” Lucas said as he held up a Twilight Eclipse DVD. “My sister wants this movie, though.”

Lucas and 61 other children from the Linn County area shopped with police during the annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.

All of the kids at the event were referred to event organizers by the Oregon Department of Human Services.

“It’s wonderful to be with the kids and help them out with their shopping,” Franklin said.

While Lucas planned to get his sister the DVD, he did not forget himself during his $50 shopping spree. He also picked up a Halo Lego set for himself.

From 25 years ago, Dec. 20, 1995

Second storm in three days hits Lebanon