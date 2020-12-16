From the Archives: Shop with a cop, second storm causes additional damage,

From 10 years ago, Dec. 15, 2010
Cops spread holiday cheer
Lucas, 11, knew exactly what he wanted for his sister.
The boy made a beeline for the electronics section at Walmart on Dec. 11, with Linn County Sheriff’s Office deputy Andy Franklin following.
“I’ve seen all three,” Lucas said as he held up a Twilight Eclipse DVD. “My sister wants this movie, though.”
Lucas and 61 other children from the Linn County area shopped with police during the annual Shop with a Cop event on Saturday.
All of the kids at the event were referred to event organizers by the Oregon Department of Human Services.
“It’s wonderful to be with the kids and help them out with their shopping,” Franklin said.
While Lucas planned to get his sister the DVD, he did not forget himself during his $50 shopping spree. He also picked up a Halo Lego set for himself.
From 25 years ago, Dec. 20, 1995
Second storm in three days hits Lebanon
After rain and heavy winds pounded the Lebanon area Sunday, Dec. 10, leaving widespread power outages and countless fallen trees in is wake, the City of Lebanon geared up for what was expected to be an even more powerful storm Tuesday afternoon.
The second storm caused many local businesses to close early, the downtown area to lose power for about one hour, and added to already high waters that overflowed their banks and caused flooding in some areas later in the week.
Damage to private and public entities in the Lebanon area was estimated to be about $500,000 for the two storms, Jim Reuf, public works director, said the amount is a preliminary estimate because it is hard to know what happened in people's backyards.
Les Gehrett's memorable stories from 2020
These five stories share the common theme of people working together to make the world a better place. Some of the stories look back at past events while others show people working to adapt to this very difficult year.
Inspired by a local cancer survivor, Lebanon firefighters raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Lebanon High School names its court in honor of basketball coach Dave Winters.
Navy veteran Paul Wilson, a resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home, is remembered for his loyalty to his friends.
In a summer marked by the cancellation of many beloved events, drive-in movies at Cheadle Lake helped bring people together.
Attraction brings joy to train enthusiasts of all ages.
