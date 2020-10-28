FROM THE ARCHIVES: Shooting investigation, bond for middle school, fund for detective

From 50 years ago, Oct. 29, 1970
Odermatt investigation continues
"I have no comment to make. The investigation is continuing. That's all I'm saying."
These were the only words from Linn County District Attorney Jack Frost Wednesday concerning the shooting death last week of Albert George Odermatt, 52, a watchman for the Snow Peak Logging Division of Willamette Industries.
Odermatt, 52, of ... Lacomb, was shot to death last Thursday night during an abortive attempt to steal 24 cases of dynamite from the Willamette Industries Snow Peak Logging Camp.
All of the dynamite involved in the attempted theft was recovered by Saturday afternoon. Nineteen cases of dynamite were discovered Friday morning, thrown into the roadside approximately two miles from the camp.
From 25 years ago, Oct. 25, 1995
LCSD to go for bond for LMS
Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) will ask voters to approve a multi-million dollar bond to address severe structural and safety issues at Lebanon Middle School (LMS).
The amount of the bond, and its exact purpose, will not be decided until late winter. The LCSD board met last week and agreed to shoot for the May 1996 walk-in election.
The funds are needed because past engineering studies have indicated that the building's 86-year-old core might not withstand seismic or fire-related events. And the building currently fails to meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. It has asbestos and lead issues, too.
Superintendent Harvey Hazen said previously that the community's bond indebtedness would be comparatively low for a new building. The bond would have to be at least $10 million. That would cost about nine cents per thousand on a $1 million bond – costing homeowners about $90 a year on a $100,000 home.
From 10 years ago, Oct. 27, 2010
Fund set up for detective
Lebanon Police Detective Dustin Wyatt is still in intensive care at a Lane County hospital after an accident on Oct. 18 left him with serious injuries.
The single-vehicle crash took place at about 5 p.m. on Brownsville Road, near the intersection of Washburn Heights. He was driving an unmarked Ford Expedition, according to Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller.
Wyatt's vehicle left the roadway and hit a power pole.
"I actually saw the Expedition myself," Sheriff Mueller said. "All you could see was the rear tires and the gas tank. The driver's side was crushed all the way to the steering wheel."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.