FROM THE ARCHIVES: Shooting investigation, bond for middle school, fund for detective

From 50 years ago, Oct. 29, 1970

Odermatt investigation continues

"I have no comment to make. The investigation is continuing. That's all I'm saying."

These were the only words from Linn County District Attorney Jack Frost Wednesday concerning the shooting death last week of Albert George Odermatt, 52, a watchman for the Snow Peak Logging Division of Willamette Industries.

Odermatt, 52, of ... Lacomb, was shot to death last Thursday night during an abortive attempt to steal 24 cases of dynamite from the Willamette Industries Snow Peak Logging Camp.

All of the dynamite involved in the attempted theft was recovered by Saturday afternoon. Nineteen cases of dynamite were discovered Friday morning, thrown into the roadside approximately two miles from the camp.

From 25 years ago, Oct. 25, 1995

LCSD to go for bond for LMS

Lebanon Community School District (LCSD) will ask voters to approve a multi-million dollar bond to address severe structural and safety issues at Lebanon Middle School (LMS).

The amount of the bond, and its exact purpose, will not be decided until late winter. The LCSD board met last week and agreed to shoot for the May 1996 walk-in election.

The funds are needed because past engineering studies have indicated that the building's 86-year-old core might not withstand seismic or fire-related events. And the building currently fails to meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements. It has asbestos and lead issues, too.

Superintendent Harvey Hazen said previously that the community's bond indebtedness would be comparatively low for a new building. The bond would have to be at least $10 million. That would cost about nine cents per thousand on a $1 million bond – costing homeowners about $90 a year on a $100,000 home.