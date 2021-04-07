 Skip to main content

From the Archives: science education, meth lab discovered, band members honored
Jordan Moore, 13, and Nathan Diebel, 12, work on their tower during a work party on April 2, 2011, in this Lebanon Express file photo.

 Michelle Steinhebel, file photo

From 10 years ago, April 6, 2011

Making science fun

Allexus Dolan is expanding her vocabulary.

The 11-year-old Seven Oak student spent a few hours last Saturday going through a list of 24 words used to describe chemicals. Gleaning over the words, Allexus focused on the tougher words, such as “hydrophilic” and “radiodisity.”

The other 22 words were just as challenging — words that the average adult, not to mention the average sixth-grader — would not know. But Allexus is determined to learn them all.

Her determination stems from a science competition that will be held April 9 at Liberty High School.

Allexus will be given chemicals in powdered form and perform tests to determine what the chemical is.

And knowing the right vocabulary to describe those chemicals is crucial to scoring high and hopefully winning a trophy.

“It’s not just all about winning, it’s about fun. And if you win, that’s a bonus,” she said.

Allexus is among 18 students who will travel to Hillsboro, representing Seven Oak Middle School, to compete in the Science Olympiad.

From 25 years ago, April 10, 1996

Police discover meth lab

While searching for lumber stolen from the U.S. Forest Service in 1993, members of the Valley Interagency Narcotics Team (VALIANT) came upon a methamphetamine lab on Tuesday evening.

Police were following a lead on the stolen lumber, some of which was found on the property at 31501 Stoltz Hill Road, when the lab was discovered. No arrests have been made, but could be in the upcoming weeks, said Lt. Dean Freeman of VALIANT.

The lumber was to be used to make an observation deck for disabled people at the Yukwah Campground, said Lt. Dar Holm of the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

Chemicals, glassware and paraphernalia were seized from four different locations on the property. Samples were taken for analysis.

From 50 years ago, April 8, 1971

LUHS band wins 6 'stars'

Final band placings were announced and "All-Sta" band members named for the tenth annual Reno Jazz Ensemble Festival this week, and they held some surprises for Lebanon High Stage Band members.

An "all-star" band of 18 members was selected from each of the four divisions.

Lebanon placed six on the "AA" division All-Star band. Included in those six were the entire rhythm section, and the first trumpet and trombone players.

Those rhythm section members: John Adams, drums; Bill Halvorson, bass guitar; John May, guitar; and Dana Reed, piano.

The other two in the band are Chuck Miller, trumpet, and Dalton Johnson, trombone.

There were 21 bands in Lebanon's division, making a total of over 360 candidates for the 18 positions.

