From 50 years ago, Wednesday, September 3, 1969
Extra traffic caution urged as school begins
“Back-to-school” is the biggest highway safety event of the fall season, notes the Oregon Traffic Safety Commission, and it’s a time that calls for an extra measure of caution on our streets and highways.
Last year nearly 2300 children between the ages of five and 14 were injured by traffic; 31 died.
“This frightful toll was recorded in 1968 as a direct result of negligent driving combined with non-uniform and spottily effective counseling by parents, teachers, news media and police agencies,” said the commission’s coordinator, Gil Bellamy.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, September 7, 1994
Rain comes at wrong time for LUHS
Custodians, teachers and administrators spent part of their Labor Day weekend cleaning up damage in the English wing of Lebanon Union High School so classrooms could be used this week.
The English wing is a separate building of modular units put in about 25 years ago as a temporary addition to the high school. The first substantial rain shower in two months came at a time when the old roof on the building had been removed and the new roof was not yet on.
Brad Black, Lebanon Public Schools supervisor of facilities management, said temporary protection put on the top of the building on Friday did not stand up to the wind during the Friday night storm.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, September 2, 2009
Flu cases may be more than normal
Influenza is unpredictable. Preparation is the best prevention.
That was the general message at the Centers for Disease Control’s joint briefing with the National Institute of Health and the Federal Drug Administration on Aug. 21.
“We may see lots of flue activity in September and October,” said Jay Butler, director of the CDC’s H1N1 vaccine task force. “On the other hand, we may not.”
Butler said it’s best to plan and prepare for lots of flue activity, given that he expects to see both H1N1 virus and the seasonal influenza viruses causing illnesses this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.