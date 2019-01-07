From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 1994
School gun policy proposed
The Lebanon elementary and high school boards talked about taking a tough approach against students who bring guns to school last week.
“I think we need to get the message out to the kids and the community that if you brnig a gun to school, you will go up for an expulsion hearing,” board member Kathy Dornhecker said.
Members of both the UH1 (High School) and 16-C (Elementary) School Boards were present at the joint meeting January 3 to discuss a new policy on weapons in the schools. Several board members indicated they want to see a strict policy in order to protect the safety of students.
At the end, the board decided to wait to finalize the new policy until the district’s lawyers had finished researching applicable laws.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2009
Justice center, library on track for July opening
Under the watchful eyes of the “three amigos,” Lebanon’s new library and justice center are on schedule to open this July.
Lebanon Police Chief Mike Healy, Library Services Director Denise Lee and the city’s information technology officer, Tom Oliver, have overseen the construction since last May’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Voters approved a $20 million bond in 2007 for construction of the two facilities located at Academy Square.
Both buildings should be complete by July 1, Healy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.