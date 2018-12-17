From 50 years ago, Monday, Dec. 9, 1968
High Winds Cause Much Damage
High winds with gusts up to 80 miles per hour struck Lebanon at about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, resulting in power outages in much of the Lebanon area, interrupting telephone and TV cable systems and causing much property damage.
Dick Jones, manager of Pacific Power and light Co., said that some 12 telephone poles were down and power service north of Oak Street and west of Main in the city was off for about two hours Saturday night and north of Lebanon along Tangent and east to Lacomb experienced a general outage. Jones said temporary service was restored at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday night but that problems had developed this morning and service to the area was lost again. He said it would take several days to restore permanent service to all areas.
From 25 years ago, Dec. 15, 1993
Lebanon cleans up after storm
It took a couple days for Lebanon residents to clean up last week after a storm blew in Wednesday and downed trees, knocked out power and ripped a roof off a mobile home.
But power company crews had electrical service restored and fallen trees and limbs pretty well picked up by Friday afternoon, said Tom Thompson, customer service supervisor with the Lebanon office of Pacific Power.
Heavy rains and gusty winds were part of the violent storm that hit Lebanon and the Willamette Valley Dec. 8.
