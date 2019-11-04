From 50 years ago, Friday, November 7, 1969
Retail Trade arrange for Santa’s arrival
Santa Claus will arrive by helicopter in Lebanon on Saturday, Nov. 29 at 11 a.m., and will be at his house to greet children all the rest of the day until 5 p.m.
The helicopter will land on the roof of Goodyear Store, 593 Main, where Santa will be lowered from the roof to the street by the Lebanon T.V. Cable crane. The Lebanon Junior High Band will then escort the red suited, white whiskered gentleman through town, as far as Montgomery Ward Sales annex store on Main and back to his house on the Goodyear parking lot.
Valley Flying Service, helicopter school, Albany, will provide the craft to bring Santa to Lebanon according to Don Schliske, chairman of the special committee for Retail Trade Division.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, November 9, 1994
Council bans alcohol use in city parks
An ordinance to ban the use of alcohol in Lebanon neighborhood parks was unanimously approved during the City Council’s Nov. 2 meeting.
In a memo to City Administrator Joe Windell, City Attorney Tom McHill wrote that the use of any kind of alcohol in the parks would be “detrimental to the general welfare of the surrounding neighborhoods.”
Under previous city law, distilled spirits were already not allowed in any city parks.
The new ordinance allows that a special permit may still be issued for the use of alcohol in the parks, if the conditions deemed it appropriate. McHill gave weddings in Ralston Park as a possible example of those appropriate conditions.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, November 4, 2009
Flu illnesses mild in Lebanon schools
Stories of H1N1 and the seasonal flue have flooded the media, but how bad is it?
In Lebanon, Most schools are seeing only a slight increase in absences, if any.
“We’ve had a lot of kids going home sick in the last couple of weeks, but every year we have this stomach virus and strep throat going around,” said Rhonda Atchley, Riverview School Secretary.
Parents are heeding advice to keep children home if they are sick which is helping keep absences down, said Laura Brazeale, Green Acres School office manager.
In September, overall absences district wide are down from last year, according to attendance documents.
