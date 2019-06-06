From 50 years ago
Voters Bury Sales Tax
The three percent sales tax proposal which would have reduced property taxes by 25 percent was deeply buried by Oregon voters in Tuesday’s special election.
Unofficial returns early this morning from 1697 of 1721 precincts gave the measure 64,174 votes and 492,860 against it.
The measure was soundly defeated in Lebanon and Linn County by about the same margins.
From 25 years ago
Pro Tours announces stars for Oregon Jamboree
A partial line-up of stars scheduled to appear at the 1994 Oregon Jamboree, the Sweet Home country music festival, to be held this year on Sept.16, 17 and 18, was announced last week. The announcement was made by Steve Pritchard of Pro Tours, Inc., a Nashville based entertainment company, which produces the Jamboree with the Sweet Home Economic development Group (SHEDG).
Those named so far are Billy Ray Cyrus, Merle Haggard, Diamond Rio, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tracy Byrd, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, and The Bellamy Brothers. Oregon natives John Bunzow (recently signed to Liberty Records) and Mark Mobley & the Countryfied Band will also perform. Other acts will be announced later.
In addition, two comedy acts, Jeff Foxworth and William & Ree, will serve as festival emcees.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday
Some stores gone, but not all you might have heard about
In recent weeks, Lebanon has lost Popeyes and Quiznos, but Subway is not following suit.
Quiznos closed May 15 and Popeyes shut their doors on May 18.
Subway Owner Steven Smith said Subway is still going strong.
“I have no intention of closing any stores,” Smith said.
Smith said he is not sure how rumors of Subway closing got started, but his employees should not be worried about any truth to them.
He said he understands the investment other business owners made, and hates t see anybody go out of business.
“I guess it’s just a sign of the times,” he said. “But Subway’s still going strong.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.