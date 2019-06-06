From 50 years ago

Voters Bury Sales Tax

The three percent sales tax proposal which would have reduced property taxes by 25 percent was deeply buried by Oregon voters in Tuesday’s special election.

Unofficial returns early this morning from 1697 of 1721 precincts gave the measure 64,174 votes and 492,860 against it.

The measure was soundly defeated in Lebanon and Linn County by about the same margins.

From 25 years ago

Pro Tours announces stars for Oregon Jamboree

A partial line-up of stars scheduled to appear at the 1994 Oregon Jamboree, the Sweet Home country music festival, to be held this year on Sept.16, 17 and 18, was announced last week. The announcement was made by Steve Pritchard of Pro Tours, Inc., a Nashville based entertainment company, which produces the Jamboree with the Sweet Home Economic development Group (SHEDG).

Those named so far are Billy Ray Cyrus, Merle Haggard, Diamond Rio, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tracy Byrd, Sweethearts of the Rodeo, and The Bellamy Brothers. Oregon natives John Bunzow (recently signed to Liberty Records) and Mark Mobley & the Countryfied Band will also perform. Other acts will be announced later.

In addition, two comedy acts, Jeff Foxworth and William & Ree, will serve as festival emcees.

From 10 years ago, Wednesday

Some stores gone, but not all you might have heard about

In recent weeks, Lebanon has lost Popeyes and Quiznos, but Subway is not following suit.

Quiznos closed May 15 and Popeyes shut their doors on May 18.

Subway Owner Steven Smith said Subway is still going strong.

“I have no intention of closing any stores,” Smith said.

Smith said he is not sure how rumors of Subway closing got started, but his employees should not be worried about any truth to them.

He said he understands the investment other business owners made, and hates t see anybody go out of business.

“I guess it’s just a sign of the times,” he said. “But Subway’s still going strong.”

