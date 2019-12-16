From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1969
County discovers road shop sold for $10 in June
The sale of .09 of an acre of Linn County property for $10 last June has resulted in a bit of confusion in December. The new owner, E. H. Billings, Lebanon, asked for rent for the piece of land near Waterloo on which the area country shop is located. A dozen pieces of equipment and seven people work out of the shop.
County officials said that “through a mistake” the shop was listed with 79 other parcels off county-owned land sold at auction. They were reported as being amazed at the error since the property descriptions passed through a number of hands before the sale.
They indicated court action might be taken if an arrangement with Billings cannot be reached.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 21, 1994
‘Sagging’ pants, shorts not to be allowed at LUHS
Lebanon Union High School students and parents have been notified that “sagging,” wearing of pants or shorts low on the hips, will not be allowed at the school as of the first of next year.
LUHS Principal Dick Reiing said school administrators made the decision on the addition to the dress code because the clothing has become disruptive and is reported to be gang clothing.
In a letter sent to parents with the last grade report, the school announced that the new rule is effective Jan. 3, after the winter break. According to the letter, “students who are ‘sagging’ their pants, will be asked to pull the pants up to normal position around the waist. Those who refuse or are repeat offenders will be referred to the administration.”
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2009
Ice and Accidents
An ice storm blew into Lebanon about 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Slick roads caused dozens of accidents around the mid-valley over the next 12 to 18 hours.
Weather forecasters correctly predicted that rain on Friday and early Saturday would hit the ground and turn to ice on contact with frozen ground.
The sheriff’s office responded to 70 accidents all over the county. The number doesn’t include accidents handled by city and state police, said Sheriff Tim Mueller.
Few of the crashes involved injuries.
The Lebanon Fire District handled 24 calls in seven hours on Friday afternoon and evening, a mix of auto accidents and falls with only a couple of fairly serious injuries, said Chief Dan Woodson.
