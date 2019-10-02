From 50 years ago, Wednesday October 1, 1969
Police car succeeds, where officer fails, to stop rolling car
A Lebanon Police car stopped a rolling vehicle that had been parked in front of the Post Office at the intersection of Grand and second streets Monday, when a policeman on routine patrol leaped from his car and attempted to bring the runaway vehicle to a halt.
Just as Officer John Alan Hayden, 30, 1056 Fourth St., flung open the door of the rolling car, the two vehicles bumped.
Hayden found the car’s gear to be in reverse.
Norma Dale Krislen, 54, 681 E. Isabella St., driver of the car, had just parked it on Second Street while she went in the Post Office to mail a letter.
Glancing over her shoulder as she entered the building, she saw the car in motion and ran after it.
Hayden, stopped for the stop sign on Grant Street at Second, observed what was happening and put his vehicle in reverse in an attempt to avoid being hit by the rolling car.
When he saw the car was going to hit something, he stopped his vehicle and ran to the other, in the futile attempt to stop it before the two cars met.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, October 5, 1994
Entek receives bomb threat
Lebanon police determined that a bomb scare at Entek was apparently a false alarm Thursday, Sept. 29.
Entek received a telephone call a little after noon from a male who said that a bomb at the company was going to go off in 15 minutes, said LPD Sgt. Lori Palmquist. The male called again two minutes later and said that there were “13 minutes to go,” she said.
After getting a call from Entek, Lebanon police advised Entek to evacuate the building. When police arrived, all of the employees were outside, Palmquist said.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, October 7, 2009
Vandals leave mark on Lebanon High School, Seven Oak
The people who regularly walk the track at Lebanon High School were the first to see the graffiti. They called Principal Bo Yates to let him know.
Swastikas, “ICP,” which stands for Insane Clown Posse, and obscene drawings were found on Sept. 29 in numerous places around the football field and track.
“We had some graffiti that was sprayed over on the track and on the stands,” Yates said. “It was pretty extensive: On the football field, on both ticket booths, concession stands, on the track, on the front of the stands themselves.”
Yates said Safety Resource Officer Tim Shanks took pictures of it, then most of the pink and white spray paint was cleaning up by 9 a.m. the same day.
