From the archives: Raging flames, body found, library centennial

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, July 15, 1970
Gusts spread raging flames
A strong prairie wind gusting to 30 miles per hour spread a destructive grass fire across two fields of seed-laden common ryegrass Monday, before it was brought under control by Lebanon firemen.
More than 10,000 gallons was poured on the fire, six miles southwest of the city in the Sandridge Plainview area, before it was brought under control.
It was the latest in a long string of grass and field fires fought by Lebanon firemen in recent days.
The fire began about 5:30 p.m. on a field of common ryegrass being harvested by Ray Kief, Rt. 3, Box 897, Albany. Firemen later found charred straw impacted around the exhaust system on Kief’s combine; and speculated some of the burning straw had dropped into the ryegrass stubble.
The combine was not damaged.
From 25 year ago, Wednesday, July 19, 1995
Body found in Willamette River is identified as Lebanon man
A body found in the Willamette River near St. Paul has been identified as that of a Lebanon man.
The body of Joseph Andrew Roberts, 30, was found on May 28 and identified July 5 through dental records. An autopsy at the Marion County Medical Examiner’s Office did not reveal any foul play.
Roberts had been reported missing since early May, when some of his clothes were found near the river at Bowman Park in Albany. A dive team was employed at the time of his disappearance, but the divers were unable to locate him.
From 10 year ago, Wednesday, July 14, 2010
A century gone by
The Lebanon library has evolved in the last 100 years from a single room to a large, airy, modern facility.
When the library first formed, an initiative taken on by the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, it was housed in a single room in the Donaca House at 764 S. Second St.
Five moves and a century later, it has found a home at 55 Academy St.
A centennial celebration was held last Saturday at the library, with ice cream, events and the community coming together to recognize the 100-year mark.
Denice Lee, Lebanon Public Library director, estimated between 100 to 125 people attended the day’s festivities.
“I felt like it was a really good response,” Lee said. “The people who came loved it and we had a couple say we should do this every year.”
