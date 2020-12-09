From the Archives: Prep school denied, fatal accident blamed on storm

From 10 years ago, Dec. 8, 2010

Board denies charter prep school

Board chair Paul Bullock said the board of Mid Valley Preparatory Academy will resubmit its application to the Lebanon Community School District.

This came after the LCSD board voted not to approve the original high school charter 1-4, with vice chair Debi Shimmin voting yes.

The district will notify the charter board in writing the reasons why the board the charter as soon as possible.

The charter board has an unlimited time to resubmit. From there, the board will have 20 days to make a decision.

The vote came after much discussion with Bullock at the school board's Dec. 2 meeting. The board questioned the curriculum, discrepancies between the state and district applications, money and attendance, and the community need.

From 25 years ago, Dec. 13, 1995

Sunday's storm causes one death

One death is blamed for the storm that surged through the Willamette Valley on Sunday evening.

One man, Henry Walter Howe, 50, of Brownsville, died shortly before 9 p.m. in a motor vehicle accident on Linn West Road near Halsey.

According to the Linn County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), Howe stopped when he came upon a tree across the road near Sodom Ditch. He was standing by the driver's side of his pickup, apparently preparing to move the tree, when a Datsun four-door driven by Heidi Christopherson, 16, of Halsey, approached from the left.

Howe had left his headlights on high beam, impairing the other driver's vision. She did not see the downed tree, and when she struck it with her vehicle, she was thrown to the left, sideswiping Howe's pickup and hitting him. He died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.