From 50 years ago
U.S. Plywood Bin Catches On Fire
The dust collection bin at U.S. Plywood caught fire Saturday night according to fire department officials. The alarm was turned in at 9:56 p.m.
Damage was considered minor and apparently started from sparks from a nearby smoke stack. Mill fire crews trained hoses on the bin before calling the department and had things pretty well under control by the time firemen arrived on the scene. An exact estimate of the damage had not been made at press time, but the fire was contained in the bin.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday
Name picked for unified school district
A name for a new unified Lebanon area school district was unveiled, and brief summaries were given on the various committees working on unification issues to an audience of about 50 people at a "community vision convocation” held Saturday at Lebanon Middle School.
Lebanon area schools are planning to unify into a single district by July 1995. This unification process is being sparked by state legislation requiring the unification of rural schools. The convocation was held to give people an update on all of the various unification activities which have occurred so far.
The name selected for the new unified district is Lebanon Community School District. This name was one of three nominations voted on by the Unification Steering Committee last week.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, April 15
Samaritan takes on public improvements for medical campus
In two votes on April 8, the city of Lebanon turned responsibility for planning and completing public infrastructure improvements for the new medical campus over to Samaritan Health Services.
The votes, both unanimous, approved both an economic development agreement between the city and Samaritan and an exemption to the standard public bidding process.
The agreement calls for Samaritan to pay for the cost of public improvements up front, then be reimbursed for most of the costs by the North Gateway Urban Renewal Agency (NGURA). The city council acts as the board of the NGURA.
The city has 25 years to repay Samaritan.
