From the archives: Pioneer building, aircraft accident, Academy Street

From 50 year ago, Thursday, September 17, 1970
Fire destroys old dwelling
Flames that spread from a field fire south of Lebanon Monday swept a long-abandoned pioneer dwelling that had been built before the turn of the century.
A whirlwind carried sparks and burning debris from a field fire on adjacent land being farmed by D.L. Edwards, and dropped them on the old Frank Steen place south of Vaughan Lane. Twenty-eight Lebanon firemen using two engines, two tankers, and a four-wheel drive unit fought the ensuing flames and kept them from spreading to nearby buildings still in use.
The house was built by John Bland, early Lebanon settler, in the 1890s for the Steen family on a donation land claim. It contained hand-hewn timbers and was partially assembled with wooden pegs.
From 25 year ago, Wednesday, September 20, 1995
Pilot injured in ultra-light aircraft accident in Crabtree
An Albany man was injured Thursday evening when the ultra-light aircraft he was flying crashed in a field near Crabtree.
Dennis Dean Duffy, 49, sustained injuries to his neck and spine in the crash. His condition was originally listed as critical at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene, and was later changed to serious.
Duffy was able to tell Linn County Sheriff’s deputies that he was about 150 feet above ground when his engine quit, forcing him to attempt an emergency landing.
The aircraft went down in a field near the intersection of Crackerneck Drive and Kelly Road at about 7:40 p.m.
From 10 year ago, Wednesday, September 15, 2010
Academy Street to be one-way
The city council approved a proposal at its Sept. 8 meeting to make Academy Street one-way eastbound sometime after the first of the year.
The vote carried 4-1, with Councilor Ray Weldon voting no.
The proposal will meet a requirement by the Oregon Department of Transportation to manage traffic at Academy Street and Highway 20/Main Street.
Of the three proposals the council considered, two had been approved by ODOT. The first was ODOT’s preferred way to solve the problem: installing a left-turn lane for Academy Street off of Main Street.
This proposal would have required purchasing right-of-way from property owners on Main Street and widening the road. The project was estimated to cost $676,000.
