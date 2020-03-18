From the archives: Parade, boundary changes, police calls

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, March 18, 1970
Festival parade route gets go-ahead, despite objection
The 1970 Strawberry Festival parade route was approved by the city council Tuesday night, despite objection from Police Chief Jesse Adams that a six block “jog” in the route would unnecessarily tie up northbound Park Street traffic.
The festival’s grand parade route will start at the Century Park staging area on Fifth Street, and proceed south to West Rose Street, east to Second, north to Academy, east to Main, south on Main to E Street, west to Second, and north to West Oak Street, where parade units will disband.
Citing traffic tie-up and possible hazards to pedestrians, Chief Adams objected to that segment of the parade route that extends north from West Rose to Academy, east to Main and south to Rose. He advocated instead the route follow West Rose all the way to Main without the swing north.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, March 22, 1995
Parents oppose proposed school boundary changes
A small but vocal delegation of parents from the Hamilton Creek School area asked the Unification Steering Committee at its March 16 meeting to reconsider school boundary changes between Hamilton Creek and Lacomb schools.
Most of the parents live in the Griggs area north of Lacomb Drive, which has been part of the Hamilton Creek School District for a number of years. School attendance boundary areas proposed for next year would change that area to the Lacomb School.
The parents said they do not want the boundary to be changed and do not like the short notice they were given about possible changes. They also requested that they be informed before the end of this school year where their children will attend school and that once a student starts at a school, they be allowed to remain, at least for the entire school year.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, March 17, 2010
Day of police calls challenges school administrators
Lebanon Community School District administrators and staff have been working hard this year to improve school climate and culture.
Buildings have set up positive behavior models, rewarding good behavior rather than only focusing on bad. Schools have set up rooms where students can take a break, getting away from the stressors of the day when needed, or to get extra help.
But sometimes students misbehave anyway. Feb. 26 was one of those days. Four calls were made to police from three different buildings for student behavior, including dodging traffic and physical altercations.