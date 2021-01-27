From the Archives: Officers cleared, fair canceled, Oregon Junior Miss

From 10 years ago, Jan. 26, 2011
Officers cleared to return to work
Two Lebanon police officers on administrative leave because of an officer-related shooting have been cleared to return to work.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, offices George Dominy, 50, and Justin Bach, 34, responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street. They were told that a 17-year-old male sought by the county juvenile department was in the area.
The teen, Neal W. Carillo, resisted arrest, assaulting the officers with a knife. He stabbed Bach in the arm and attempted to stab Dominy, who was protected by his ballistic vest. Dominy's shoulder was injured in the struggle with the teen.
Bach ended the struggle by firing his .40-caliber Glock, wounding Carillo in the torso.
From 25 years ago, Jan. 24, 1996
Linn County Fair canceled again
The Linn County Fair will almost certainly be canceled this year because of delays in the construction of buildings at the new fairgrounds.
At a meeting Jan. 15, the fair board agreed that the county fair won't be held at the old fairgrounds this year. It's extremely unlikely that the new fairgrounds will be ready by September, which is when the fair would be held, so the fair will probably be canceled - for the second yea in a row.
While the county fair is doomed, the annual youth fair will still go on as planned, albeit at the old fairgrounds. County Commissioner Larry Johnson, who said he respected the fair board's decision, noted that canceling the youth fair would be unfair to kids who have worked all year to prepare for the competitions.
From 50 years ago, Jan. 28, 1971
Marge Gustine points for Oregon Junior Miss crown
Lebanon's Junior Miss, Marge Gustine, competes this week for the title of Oregon Junior Miss.
The top titlest and runners-up will be announced Saturday by 11 a.m. at Benson High School Auditorium, Portland.
The daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Gustine ... Miss Gustine will do a Charleston routine for the Friday night talent finals. The talent winner will be announced that evening.
Miss Gustine, a Lebanon Union High School senior, was selected Nov. 7 as the winner of the local pageant. Contestants are selected on the basis of their scholastic ability, poise, character, physical fitness, and talent.
Besides having the title of Oregon's Junior Miss and its accompanying $500 scholarship, 29 entrants have an opportunity to earn awards in party planning and hairstyling contests.