From the Archives: Officers cleared, fair canceled, Oregon Junior Miss

From 10 years ago, Jan. 26, 2011

Officers cleared to return to work

Two Lebanon police officers on administrative leave because of an officer-related shooting have been cleared to return to work.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Dec. 19, offices George Dominy, 50, and Justin Bach, 34, responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street. They were told that a 17-year-old male sought by the county juvenile department was in the area.

The teen, Neal W. Carillo, resisted arrest, assaulting the officers with a knife. He stabbed Bach in the arm and attempted to stab Dominy, who was protected by his ballistic vest. Dominy's shoulder was injured in the struggle with the teen.

Bach ended the struggle by firing his .40-caliber Glock, wounding Carillo in the torso.

From 25 years ago, Jan. 24, 1996

Linn County Fair canceled again

The Linn County Fair will almost certainly be canceled this year because of delays in the construction of buildings at the new fairgrounds.