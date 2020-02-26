From the archives: No smoke, city siren, standoff

From 50 years ago, Friday, Feb. 27, 1970
Ply plant eliminates smoke 6 months ahead of schedule
Remember the old ditty about “Heap big smoke, but no fire?”
They’ve rearranged the words a bit at U.S. Plywood’s Lebanon operations these days, so they come out “Heap big fire, but no smoke.”
In mid-January the second of the plants’ two huge boiler stacks ceased to belch smoke into the atmosphere. Smoke from the first stack had been eliminated in October, 1969.
Eliminated, that is, to the point where plant personnel can feel confident in saying smoke discharge at the plant is a thing of the past. In announcing control of smoke from the two stacks this week, U.S. Plywood officials are six months ahead of a Sept. 1 deadline imposed by the Mid-Willamette Valley Air Pollution Authority.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, March 1, 1995
LFD pulls plug on city siren
Lebanon residents have become so used to hearing the city’s fire siren sound off about 6:30 every night that they may not have noticed its recent absence.
The Lebanon Fire District disconnected the 80-year-old siren recently after determining that it was outdated and not as useful as it once was.
“The need for the siren isn’t there like it used to be,” LFD Chief Larry Arnold said. “It was a tradition that was hard to get rid of.”
LFD personnel now carry pagers that alert them of all Lebanon calls, unlike when the siren was first installed. The LFD now also has the power to turn the lights at some intersections red, so the traffic can be controlled to the LFD vehicles’ advantage without needing to notify drivers with the siren.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, March 3, 2010
Lebanon suspect shoots himself in Sandy
A standoff on Feb. 24 in Sandy resulted in the death of a man wanted on sex crime charges in Lebanon.
Lewis Sytsma, public information officer for the Sandy Police Department, confirmed Steven Routley was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot. No shots were fired by law enforcement personnel during the four-hour standoff.
Routley was wanted by the Lebanon Police Department on charges of second-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, being a felon in possession of a firearm, using a child in a sexual display and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.