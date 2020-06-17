From the archives: Missing pilots, LCH renovation, teen center

From 50 years ago, June 19, 1970
Search quickens after report of missing pilots at Brownsville
Radius of a continuing ground and air search for a missing Lebanon aircraft shrank to an estimated 90 miles this week, after two men confirmed they had seen the plane and its two occupants at an airstrip near Brownsville on the night the craft disappeared.
Arthur Lane, Salem, a salesman who also is a pilot an Elmer Holmes a Brownsville truck driver, identified the Cessna 150 that landed on the airstrip about 8:30 p.m., June 8 as being piloted by Loren Heath, flight instructor at the Lebanon airport, and Jack Esley Moon, Corvallis student pilot.
The pair said the plane was on the ground for about 15 miles before Heath and Moon took off in the direction of Lebanon, about 15 air miles distant.
Search Director Robert Vaughan said that calculating the distance covered and time elapsed since the plane left the Lebanon facility, the men would have had about 45 minutes of fuel left when they embarked from Brownsville, enough to have carried them to a maximum 90 miles distance.
From 25 years ago, June 21, 1995
LCH dedicates $4.5 million renovation
Lebanon Community Hospital will dedicate its $4.5 million renovation project Saturday afternoon
The ceremony will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. An open house, complete with guided tours, children’s activities, prizes and refreshments, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m.
The renovation is the result of five years of planning, about $280,000 in donations from hospital staff and physicians, $70,000 from the board and about $3 million in donations from businesses and individuals. The community raised about $1.3 million.
From 10 years ago, June 16, 2010
Teen center on the horizon
The city council voted on June 9 to award the old library to the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Santiam for use as a teen center.
“We’ve looked at the library the moment we knew the city would be vacating,” said Jason Yutzie, executive director of the club. “We need a place for our teens.”
The proximity of the building to the high school and to the Fifth Street building is ideal, Yutzie said.
It also is close to the Lebanon Community School district bus barn.
At the center, teens will be able to hang out, work on homework, learn life skills, study college preparation and possibly run a coffee shop.
