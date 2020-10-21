FROM THE ARCHIVES: Mill is accident free, council won't fight lawsuit, Willamette Speedway to be sold

From 50 years ago, Oct. 22, 1970
U.S. Plywood 'accident-free'
Lebanon's U.S. Plywood plant complex, in operation here for more than 25 years, achieved a major breakthrough in employee safety Tuesday evening.
The plant's 1,025 employees completed one million hours without a lost-time accident, the first time the goal has been reached since the industry started to work here.
The one million hours, achieved by a concerted effort from each of the four divisions of the plant, is only the first leg of the current safety program's ultimate goal, though. Dennis Elder, personnel and safety director, said the program established a two-million hour target when the plan was implemented last spring.
The four divisions involved in the accomplishment are the Lebanite plant, the laminating plant, the custom manufacturing plant and the plywood plant. The maintenance department for the entire complex was also involved.
From 25 years ago, Oct. 18, 1995
City council won't fight pastor's lawsuit
The City of Lebanon will nullify a charter amendment denying equal rights to homosexuals rather than fight a pastor's lawsuit.
Wednesday, after a brief executive session, the city council granted Tom McHill, city attorney, the authority to negotiate with Pastor Skip Jackson's attorney, Kathy McNannay.
Through the negotiations, the city will agree to nullify the amendment and enact a permanent injunction preventing the city from enforcing or enacting the amendment.
But the amendment will stay on the books until voters remove it, which is why the injunction is necessary, he said.
By not fighting Jackson's lawsuit, the city saves itself the costs of a court battle and attorney's fees.
The amendment, drafted by the Oregon Citizens Alliance (OCA) states that city funds won't be spent to promote homosexuality. It also states that the city won't adopt or enforce any policy or rule extending special rights to homosexuals.
From 10 years ago, Oct. 20, 2010
Arnolds to sell Speedway
Since 1966, Willamette Speedway has been a hub of Saturday night entertainment for thousands of fans and the playground for hundreds of racers but the 1/3-mile clay oval has been the home of just one family.
While last Saturday's awards banquet at the Lebanon Elks Lodge celebrated the efforts of all the track's 2010 competitors, it also capped the 45th and final season run under the racing community's first family.
Owners Bill and Lori Arnold confirmed this week that they have agreed to sell the property, with the new owners expecting to take over at the end of the year.
The price has yet to be finalized as details regarding Trophy Motorsports, the Arnold's off-property event corporation, and neighboring land parcels are being worked into the overall sale.
Taking over ownership are Jimmy and Jerry Schram, owners of Schram Excavating.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.