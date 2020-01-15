From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 1970
‘Meanest thief’ snags oldest bowler’s ball
Latest nomination for “town’s meanest thief” came from octogenarian Dallas Hilton, 745 Milton St., Tuesday, after thieves over the weekend took Hilton’s bowling ball and supplies from his unlocked car.
Hilton is considered the oldest active bowler in town.
The 14 pound AM Flite ball apparently was taken either Friday or Saturday, along with a bowling bag and size 6 ½ bowling shoes.
The incident is under investigation by Lebanon Police.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1995
Lebanon not hit hard by recent storms
The Lebanon area appears to have escaped significant damage from flooding from the combination of heavy rain and snow run-off.
The city maintenance department said there have been no extraordinary high water conditions in town. Areas with poor drainage systems have had water in the street in the past few days, as they do in any heavy rainstorm, said a department spokesperson.
Crews spend most of Friday night checking trouble spots.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2010
Man’s body found in Santiam Canal
Detectives with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office are trying to find out the identity and cause of death of a person pulled from the Santiam Canal last week.
An autopsy did not reveal either.
“They did an autopsy and found no visible sign of homicidal violence,” said Sheriff Tim Mueller. “He wasn’t in all that good of shape. He had been in the water for a good amount of time.
Mueller said the cause of death and length of time the person had been in the water are unknown.
