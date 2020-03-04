From the archives: LUHS band, schools, mud fest

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, March 4, 1970
LUHS Stage Band places second in Portland contest
Remember the old ditty about “Heap big smoke, but no fire?”
The Lebanon Union High School Stage Band, under the direction of Mel Knight, placed second in Oregon and earned fifth place overall in the unofficial judging at the University of Portland Stage Festival held last Friday and Saturday, Feb. 27-28.
To even compete in what is probably the finest contest of its kind in the Pacific Northwest is almost as fierce as the contest itself. Fifty-three bands from three states applied for changes to perform for the distinguished panel of judges. The top 40 bands were selected to play before Clark Terry, first trumpet player of the NBC (Tonight Show) band; Dr. John Carrico, Dean of the School of Music at the University of Nevada and Quentin Anderson jazz trombonist and professional arranger.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, March 8, 1995
Schools may lose reading, math money
Three Lebanon-area schools may lose funding for a program that gives extra help to students in reading and math because of a change in eligibility rules.
When Congress reauthorized the Chapter One program in 1994, it changed the allocation guidelines so that funding is now distributed to schools solely on the basis of family income of students. Previously, a combination of family income and educational need was used to determine a school’s eligibility for Chapter One funds.
According to the new rules, schools must have at least 35 percent of their students meet poverty guidelines in order to receive any money for Chapter One. Above 35 percent, schools with a higher percentage of qualifying students will receive greater funding than those closer to the 35 percent.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, March 10, 2010
Muddy Mayhem: After a two-year absence, Mud Fest makes a squishy, gooey comeback
A mother and father blazed their way through the oozing, gooey mud.
Their two kids followed in footprints they left behind.
Without a truck, that’s how you got around Saturday at the Mud Fest near Crawfordsville.
After a two-year hiatus, the event was back at a new site located on Highway 228, and the line to get in stretched for miles
The format was simple: Get in your truck and get dirty.