From the archives: Lower speed, Highway 34, layoffs

From 50 years ago, Thursday, August 20, 1970
State lowers speed limit
A lower speed limit was placed into effect Tuesday on Highway 20 in the Southgate area.
Crews from the State Highway Department finished posting signs lowering the limit from 45 miles per hour to 35.
The new limit is in effect from the city limits through the city. It had previously been a 45 mile-per-hour-zone for a short distance from the city limits to the 35-mile zone.
The State Speed Control Board apparently approved the request of the City of Lebanon for the change, according to Lebanon Police chief Jesse Adams.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, August 23, 1995
ODOT to widen shoulders on Highway 34
Despite the city’s efforts, Highway 34 won’t get four lanes any time soon.
Last week, Bob Smith, mayor of Lebanon, and Joe Windell, Lebanon city administrator, attended an Oregon Department of Transportation meeting in Salem to discuss concerns with ODOT officials. Among their requests was the widening of Highway 34 from I-5 to Lebanon.
ODOT plans to add shoulders to the highway in 1998, but four-laning isn’t possible for the near future, according to Gary Johnson, assistant region manager from Region 2.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, August 18, 2010
Layoffs may be coming: Council discusses two other ways to reduce budget hole
On Aug. 10, City Manager John Hitt sent a 60-day notice to the city’s employee union that layoffs are planned.
Hitt said he does not know how many will be laid off, and won’t have that information until a city council special session on Aug. 25.
Even though layoffs have been discussed, Hitt said it will have to come before the council first, and has not even made it to the final recommendations.
“It is something that will be considered,” Hitt said. “It may or may not be part of the recommendations. The council may or may not like it if it is part of the recommendations.”
The recommendations will come from a Budget Advisory Committee, which has met twice to discuss options for reducing the roughly half a million dollar shortage in the general fund budget.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.