From 50 years ago
Little School With Long History Is Again In Use
After four years of retirement, relegated to nothing more than storage space, the old Reed School building in the Hamilton Creek district is again filled with the sounds of learning as Community Kindergarten classes progress and elementary music students from the adjacent Hamilton Creek School meet in the back room.
Actually the portion of the building being used is a part of the East Berlin School which was moved from its original site in 1955 and attached to the rear of the Reed School to provide additional space for the growing Hamilton Creek School. In 1953 enrollment at Hamilton Creek was 160 and in 1955 there were 170 students. The East Berlin School identity has faded from memory since the Reed School, which forms the front of the building, still displays above the door the former District 32 bronze plaque. The East Berlin School was the former District 125.
From 25 years ago
Federal judge releases timber sale in this area
An agreement between conservation groups and the U.S. Forest service has resulted in the release of 24 timber sales tied up by a federal court injunction, including a small salvage timber sale in the Sweet Home Ranger District.
U.S. District Court Judge William Dwyer released last week the 24 sales which had been part of a three year-old injunction. The injunction was filed after environmental groups sued to stop timber sales in old growth areas in the Pacific Northwest. These old growth areas are habitat for the northern spotted owl, a species listed under the Endangered Species Act.
From 10 years ago
A tough decision in tough times
A new water treatment plant will mean higher rates for city residents.
Nevertheless, City Engineer Dan Grassick told the City Council, the city can’t afford not to plan for a new plant.
“You’re caught between a rock and a hard place,” he said, referring to the need for a major new facility during a severe economic downturn.
Information about water rates and the cost of needed improvements was presented to the council at a work session on March 11. Later in the evening the council made a formal decision to pursue a new water treatment plant. The decision came in a unanimous vote in favor of a motion to incorporate the 2009 Water system Capital Improvements Plan (CIP) into the existing Water Master Plan.
