From the Archives: Lebanon candidates lose, gas station explosion, nuisance turkeys

From 50 years ago, Nov. 5, 1970

Lebanon candidates lose senate, house campaigns

Lebanon's hopes of placing two of its own in the Oregon legislature were erased Tuesday.

Glenn Huston, running for a fifth term in the senate, was narrowly beaten by Albany Republican Hector McPherson, and Bob Daugherty, seeking a spot in the house, was soundly beaten by Albany Democrat Bernard (Bud) Byers.

Actually, neither received a substantial edge in Lebanon, where both had figured on making a strong showing. Huston carried the city by less than 300 votes and Daugherty lost within Lebanon, 1077-1066.

From 25 years ago, Nov. 8, 1995

Explosion at Lebanon gas station injures two

An explosion at the Chevron gas station on Park and Grant streets Friday evening sent two people to the hospital and caused an estimated $12,500 in damage.

Both of the people injured were customers inside the store. Danielle Baldwin, 19, was treated for burns on her legs, chest and back. Ruben Wright, 59, was treated for second-degree burns on his face, hands and knees. Both were released from the hospital the same evening.

According to Fire Marshal Ray Fair of Lebanon Fire District (LFD), gas fumes were trapped inside the store and were ignited by a spark of unknown origin.

From 10 years ago, Nov. 3, 2010

LPD to kill nuisance turkeys

A problem turkey found itself at the Lebanon Soup Kitchen at about 2 p.m. on Oct. 27, after an officer dispatched the animal with a .410-bore shotgun in the 500 block of East Ash Street.