From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1970
Stubborn door foils city break in artist
The “downtown Lebanon burglar” struck again Sunday night, but was foiled in his attempt to make a Main Street appliance store his 11th victim in a string of burglaries of city firms that began in late December.
Everett Bruce Straney of Kellenberger’s Applicance Store, 846 Main St., told Lebanon Police Monday morning someone had attempted to force entry into the store the night before by prying open a back door, the usual modus operandi of the “downtown burglar.”
The back door faced an alley. A half-inch bladed instrument was used in the repeated attempt to pry the door open.
Police said “heavy damage” was done to the door, but no value estimate was available.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1995
Girls, boys not treated equally, report says
“Are boys and girls treated equally in Lebanon public schools?” was the question addressed at Lebanon school board meetings on Monday night.
The topic was part of a report from Superintendent Ike Launstein and Kathy Dornhecker, Lebanon Elementary School Board member, on their recent study of the issue.
Launstein and Dornhecker said the surveys show the district could make some improvements in gender equity. They will present a plan to the boards next month.
Dornhecker said the surveys showed that “it’s better to be a boy than a girl.”
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2010
Lebanon crime rate lower than State’s
For the first time in at least seven years, Lebanon’s crime rate is lower than the State’s, Chief Mike Healy said at the city council’s goal setting session on Jan. 13.
Lebanon’s rate is at 411 for 2009. Oregon is at 429.
Reaching this point has been an ongoing goal of the city and the police department.
Lebanon’s crime rate has been historically higher than the state, much higher until recently.
In 2003, Lebanon’s rate was a staggering 1,113 to the state’s 512. In 2007, it dropped below 600, but increased to 644 for 2008.
